Neri: Christmas in the air
It was the night of “Enchanted Wonders” at Shangri-La’s Mactan Resort & Spa when its three Christmas trees came alive with lights that sparkled like stars and ornaments that glittered like diamonds. Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Cindi Chan and Resort general manager Dave Junker did the honors of flipping the switch after unboxing the huge gift-wrapped package that sheltered the three dazzling Christmas trees. Music and dance numbers enhanced the joyful mood while GM Junker’s words warmed the heart….”This season, may we carry a renewed appreciation for the blessings we have… let this remind us to reach out to others.”
All eyes were onscreen as Shangri-La presented its Corporate Social Responsibility program which primarily dwells on support to the students of Punta Engaño Elementary School. Guests were invited to participate in the project through the “Boxes of Hope,” which means that each donation directly supports a child’s education providing essential school supplies. Also featured were the resort’s holiday offers like Festive Stays, Dazzling Dining, Retail Delights and the like.
***
There’s something magical about a Christmas Village, more so if it’s by the bay with that exhilarating nip in the air and the view of shimmering waters. Mandani Bay’s Christmas Village was such on the opening festivities of The Shops At Mandani Bay. The village came alive with the spirit of the season, with songs and dances that provided color to the wonderland of shops and restaurants set against a backdrop of a 500-meter Boardwalk.
Highlight of the evening was the lighting up of the gigantic Christmas tree in the middle of the complex which is the one and only master-planned waterfront community in Cebu. A parade of fairies and mascots on stilts ushered in the evening celebration. Twinkling Christmas lights and the warm glow of native parols added to the vibrant feel of the the village. And the fireworks display completed the wondrous fairyland ambience!
A significant part of the merrymaking was the ceremonial turnover of Mandani Bay’s P500,000 donation for the typhoon survivors to Mandaue City Mayor Jonkie Ouano. Frontliners during the festivities were the brother and sister team of Dr. Edward Gaisano (along with wife Christine) and Margaret Gaisano Ang (with husband Enrico) of Vicsal Development Corp. and the Metro Retail Stores Group Inc. Also present were Hongkong Land Country representative to the Phils. Jeffrey Lun and Gilbert Ang, HTLand/Mandani Bay project director.