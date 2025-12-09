Neri: Christmas in the air

All eyes were onscreen as Shangri-La presented its Corporate Social Responsibility program which primarily dwells on support to the students of Punta Engaño Elementary School. Guests were invited to participate in the project through the “Boxes of Hope,” which means that each donation directly supports a child’s education providing essential school supplies. Also featured were the resort’s holiday offers like Festive Stays, Dazzling Dining, Retail Delights and the like.

***

There’s something magical about a Christmas Village, more so if it’s by the bay with that exhilarating nip in the air and the view of shimmering waters. Mandani Bay’s Christmas Village was such on the opening festivities of The Shops At Mandani Bay. The village came alive with the spirit of the season, with songs and dances that provided color to the wonderland of shops and restaurants set against a backdrop of a 500-meter Boardwalk.