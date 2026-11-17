Over at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel, “The Grand Christmas Library” unfolded with the lighting of its red-and-gold tree. Doing the honors were Hotel GM Ali Banting, Cebu City Councilor Nyza Archival, US Consular Officer Glen Loop, and Donald Villamero of the bookshop Lost Books. The holiday theme speaks of books (a library) in a Christmas setting. In partnership with Lost Books, the Grand Christmas Library is organizing a book donation drive and a pop-up book market to open the eyes of more people to the joys of the written word while raising funds for SOS Children’s Village.

The opening ceremony featured a colorful presentation of fairies dancing their way to a book-reading session. The entire setup was a delightful mix of Christmasy knickknacks, red-and-gold accents and a hoard of books neatly arranged on bookshelves.

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It was a “Symphony of Lights” at Radisson Blu on the night its towering Christmas tree was lit up. The tree dramatically came to life when Gov. Pam Baricuatro, SM Hotels & Conventions Corp. EVP Peggy Angeles, and Radisson Blu GM Ann Olalo pressed the button, triggering the tree to show off its symphony of shimmering lights.

The evening unfolded in a beautiful medley of music. The Cebu Philharmonic Orchestra, under the baton of Conductor Jiovanni Tabada, opened the program, followed by the Cebu Normal University Chorale under Choirmaster Darlane Yap. More songs followed, courtesy of Bianca Lopez Aguila and Rhina Palma Cruz, collectively known as The Nightingales. Jonas Rafael completed the lineup of musical talents on center stage. A symphony of lights and inspiring music made for a truly enchanting evening!