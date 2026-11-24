“Rendezvous” at Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan was an enchanting evening of celebration and camaraderie bringing together friends, partners, loyal clients and the people behind the resort’s success. It was indeed a time to celebrate as the premier beachfront property marked its 15th anniversary.
The festivities opened with cocktails at the beachfront lounge of Azure Beach Club, where guests enjoyed the relaxed seaside atmosphere. The crowd was a happy mix of local and out-of-town personalities.
The second part of the celebration unfolded at the ballroom for the awarding and recognition ceremony honoring individuals whose valuable contributions have helped shape the resort’s journey all these years. Lady of the hour was Mrs. Josephine Gotianun Yap, Vice Chairman of the Board of Filinvest Corporation, and the guiding force behind the Filinvest group. In her message, she paid tribute to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Crimson team whose collective efforts have contributed to the resort’s success.
Recognized as the visionaries behind the hospitality group were CEO Francis Gotianun, and President/COO James Montenegro of Filinvest Hospitality. Working hand in hand, the two have continually championed fresh ideas, innovative projects and initiatives that translate into positive results and further strengthen the group’s presence in the hospitality industry.
Dinner was served simultaneously at Crimson’s three restaurants to accommodate the gathering’s many guests. These were Enye, the resort’s Michelin-selected restaurant; AKA, the Japanese dining venue; and the all-time favorite Saffron Cafe.
The festivities culminated in a grand fireworks display, lighting up the night sky against the dramatic backdrop of the shimmering sea.