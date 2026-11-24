The festivities opened with cocktails at the beachfront lounge of Azure Beach Club, where guests enjoyed the relaxed seaside atmosphere. The crowd was a happy mix of local and out-of-town personalities.

The second part of the celebration unfolded at the ballroom for the awarding and recognition ceremony honoring individuals whose valuable contributions have helped shape the resort’s journey all these years. Lady of the hour was Mrs. Josephine Gotianun Yap, Vice Chairman of the Board of Filinvest Corporation, and the guiding force behind the Filinvest group. In her message, she paid tribute to the hard work, dedication and commitment of the Crimson team whose collective efforts have contributed to the resort’s success.