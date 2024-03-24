Neri: Easy Money: A Murder Mystery Dinner Party

Unlike anything Cebu has ever seen before, it’s going to be a murder-mystery dinner event where the guests sit through a full dinner course and are whisked into a thrilling world of drama and comedy as they attempt to solve a fictional murder. Scenes play out in between dinner courses, characters interact with the audience and the audience gets to guess who the killer is for a chance to win different prizes.

“Easy Money,” directed by Penelop Ong, is presented by the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation in cooperation with Vaudeville Theatre Company to raise funds for the scholars and beneficiaries of the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation. Prizes and sponsorships are from Cebu Direct Club, Oro Galleria Fine Jewelry, Plantation Bay Resort and Spa, Casino Español, MDF Productions, BE Resort Mactan, Seda Ayala Center Cebu, Evolve Movement Studio, Joy Gothong and Fili Hotel NUSTAR Cebu.

“Easy Money,” a Murder-Mystery Dinner Party Fundraising Event, will be held at 6 p.m. on April 5, 2024 at Casino Español.

To unravel clues, connect the dots, and unveil the truth in an interactive dinner experience like no other, you may message the “Easy Money: A Murder Mystery Dinner Party Cebu” Facebook page or call +63 917 320 8330 for details. Tickets will only be available until March 31.