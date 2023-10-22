Neri: Echoes of elegance: A piano and cello affair

Seldom does Cebu get a chance to experience the soaring melodies of classical music presented in a cello and piano duo—and even rarer is the occurrence of being in the presence of both Europe-based Cebuano cellist, Mikko Pablo, and renowned pianist, Rudolf Golez.

But the Arts Council of Cebu Foundation Inc., as it does in its signature fashion, arranged this rarity in the form of “Echoes of Elegance”—a piano and cello affair that happened on Sept. 21, 2023, at the Cebu Temple Complex in Gorordo Ave., Cebu City.

Although I was in the audience that night, it is difficult for me to describe exactly how the concert was because you had to be there to truly feel it. I guess, the closest description I can muster is that the bright and versatile sound of the piano intertwining with the melancholic and soulful tones of the cello was a very harmonious collaboration indeed.

But more than the effects it had on the physical plane of existence, it resonated with the audience on a more profound level—evoking feelings of happiness, sadness, and nostalgia. The repertoire showcased musical pieces like a Rachmaninoff Sonata in four movements. This particular one captured the audience’s minds and hearts with the essence of the musical journey—with each of the four movements eliciting a certain emotion based on its tempo and delivery.

The concert was captivating from start to finish. There were instances I had felt that people seemed to hold their breath—afraid that the sound, or any sort of sound for that matter, would break the spell the music seemed to cast on the audience. No one wanted any of it to stop.

In fact, on more than one occasion, both maestros had to go back on stage to perform encore pieces that the audience clamored for. The audience asked, and they so graciously obliged.

One piece in particular stood out to me. Though the title has long slipped my mind (because I was too caught up with listening to the music), it seemed to me like the most emotional and meaningful piece.

Pablo, the cellist, shared that it meant a lot to him because the piece was the favorite of his old mentor (who had passed away a few years ago), and the cello he was using for the concert that night actually belonged to that dear mentor. For him to play the piece on such an instrument was as fitting as it was soul-stirring.

During the performance of that song, the emotions were very clear on the cellist’s face—I saw the joy and pain of remembering someone you miss dearly. It felt like we were outsiders, both intruding and being given the honor to witness a very vulnerable moment.

It took all I had for me to hold back my tears while being serenaded with that piece in particular.

Poignant in its delivery, “Echoes of Elegance” was an evening of sonic elegance where the melodies of the past echoed into the present, reminding those of us in the audience that music has the power to be everlasting.