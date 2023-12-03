Neri: Emotions at the FIP Runway 2023
Humans are complicated. Think about it. We are beings with an intrinsic need to be understood and countless ways of expressing ourselves. Every little aspect of our lives can be seen as a form of our human expression. What we say, how we carry ourselves — I mean, even what we wear is a form of expression. ROBIN LUMAPAS
And then there are fashion shows—a celebration of self-expression manifested into a parade of clothing.
Which is why it is so fitting that the theme for the FIP Cebu Runway 2023, organized by Fashion Institute of the Philippines–Cebu, was “emotions.” This was held on Nov. 11, 2023 at AyalaMalls Central Bloc in Cebu City. With the uniquely designed pieces, the runway show explored the depths of human emotions through the lens of fashion.
Featuring the work of six designers (Michelle Palomar, Denise Ong, Kathlen Anne Dres, Francis Duane, Rachel Mae Ann and Arabella Pitogo), the theme resulted in each of them being assigned an emotion to use as the inspiration for their runway collection.
The designers translated the spectrum of emotions into captivating pieces—a plethora of threads and fabric artistically put together to capture their vision. From subtle to bold, the runway was a visual narrative of happiness, delight, reluctance, surprise, distress and desire.
Each garment reflected the unique perspective of its creator, displaying the impressive talent and skill that budding Cebuano designers possess. It truly was a vision to behold. Kudos to the designers who were a part of the FIP Cebu Runway 2023!