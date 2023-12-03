Neri: Emotions at the FIP Runway 2023

And then there are fashion shows—a celebration of self-expression manifested into a parade of clothing.

Which is why it is so fitting that the theme for the FIP Cebu Runway 2023, organized by Fashion Institute of the Philippines–Cebu, was “emotions.” This was held on Nov. 11, 2023 at AyalaMalls Central Bloc in Cebu City. With the uniquely designed pieces, the runway show explored the depths of human emotions through the lens of fashion.