DESIGNERS. The designers strike a pose as they are awarded their certificates of participation at the Fashion Institute of the Philippines - Cebu Runway 2023. From left, school administrator Kirby Empleo, Denise Ong, Kathlen Dres, Francis Duane, school director Gina Alforque, Rachel Mae Ann, Arrabela Pitogo and Michelle Palomar. ROBIN LUMAPAS
Cebu

Neri: Emotions at the FIP Runway 2023

Humans are complicated. Think about it. We are beings with an intrinsic need to be understood and countless ways of expressing ourselves. Every little aspect of our lives can be seen as a form of our human expression. What we say, how we carry ourselves — I mean, even what we wear is a form of expression. ROBIN LUMAPAS

HAPPINESS. The bold yet pretty-in-pink piece from Michelle Palomar’s collection “UNPRETTY: Insecurity and Contentment.” ROBIN LUMAPAS
DELIGHT. Denise Ong chose to highlight the wispy and whimsical in her “Delight: Sweet Meadow Dreams” collection. ROBIN LUMAPAS
RELUCTANCE. Hues of blue — dark, bright and icy — are showcased in “The Thaw: Representing the Emotion Reluctance” by Kathlen Anne Dres. ROBIN LUMAPAS

And then there are fashion shows—a celebration of self-expression manifested into a parade of clothing.

Which is why it is so fitting that the theme for the FIP Cebu Runway 2023, organized by Fashion Institute of the Philippines–Cebu, was “emotions.” This was held on Nov. 11, 2023 at AyalaMalls Central Bloc in Cebu City. With the uniquely designed pieces, the runway show explored the depths of human emotions through the lens of fashion.

SURPRISE. Francis Duane’s “Aidoru: A Japanese Pop Seifuku Collection” uses bright plaid prints, wide sleeves, shorts and high socks. ROBIN LUMAPAS
DISTRESS. The standout in “Chaos Couture: A Distress Symphony” by Rachel Mae Ann is a visual treat that emphasizes the emotion through a unique little black dress and an eye-catching headpiece that showcases the mess of a mind in distress. ROBIN LUMAPAS
DESIRE. Red fabric layers and shaped into the form of roses represent passion and desire in the “Flounce of Roses: The Art of Desire” collection by Arrabela Pitogo. ROBIN LUMAPAS

Featuring the work of six designers (Michelle Palomar, Denise Ong, Kathlen Anne Dres, Francis Duane, Rachel Mae Ann and Arabella Pitogo), the theme resulted in each of them being assigned an emotion to use as the inspiration for their runway collection.

The designers translated the spectrum of emotions into captivating pieces—a plethora of threads and fabric artistically put together to capture their vision. From subtle to bold, the runway was a visual narrative of happiness, delight, reluctance, surprise, distress and desire.

Each garment reflected the unique perspective of its creator, displaying the impressive talent and skill that budding Cebuano designers possess. It truly was a vision to behold. Kudos to the designers who were a part of the FIP Cebu Runway 2023!

FIP Cebu Runway 2023

