Neri: Evolving with Pilates

There are actually so many exercise options to explore this year. Though a number of us might have our comfort-workouts like sessions at our gym of choice or home exercise videos, there are also other doors that have opened to change the pace for those looking for something new or those who have a new set of body goals.

I’ve recently been exploring the idea of trying out Pilates at an actual Pilates studio, and stumbled on a delightful new place on the second floor of Banilad Town Centre: Evolve Movement Studio.

With a philosophy revolving around the word “evolve,” the team behind the studio aims to help people embark on a journey of self-development, personal growth and transformation through Pilates. Specializing in reformer Pilates, the place is equipped with six reformers that leave plenty of room for clients to experience a group class.

It is interesting because a lot of Pilates studios I’ve heard about only have a few machines available and mostly do one-on-one sessions, but EMS offers both group and private classes, as well as class types that are open for all levels. Among the unique classes are: “Beginner Fundamental Series,” “Posture and Deep Stretch,” “Sculpt + Tone,” “Define + Flow,” “Cardio Blast” and “Core Power Hour.”

Recently, the studio hosted a “Sculpt and Sip” two-day event that invited the Cebuano Pilates community to gather together and connect through a Pilates marathon. All slots were fully booked on both days with seven classes open per day — which goes to show how popular the form of exercise is nowadays and proves that it may be worth trying out.

For those interested in booking a session, you can message “Evolve Movement Studio” on Facebook or check out their website at: evolveph.co for more details.