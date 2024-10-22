Neri: Faces and places

It is always heartwarming to meet up with kababayans in a foreign land. We got a chance to reconnect with relatives and old friends during our recent trip to the land of Uncle Sam.

My sister Zenda and husband Dr. Emmanuel Lat welcomed us with open arms at their elegant tree-shaded home in Saddle River, New Jersey. One weekend they brought us to their lakeside home in Hopatcong where we had so much fun going around the lake in their pontoon boat. With us were my other sister Elma and husband Noppadon who were also on a visit from Thailand, and my NJ-based sister-in-law Teresita (Neri) and husband Ken Minard.

Food tripping was very much part of our trip. One sunny day we were guests of lawyer Lindy and Cebuana wife MM Lachica who hosted a birthday lunch for her mom Justine Roxas at an authentic Spanish restaurant. The paella was super! Another day, it was an Italian lunch with doctor couple Ramon and Nancy Alcala highlighted by the yummiest Tiramisu, thanks to Nop and Elma. For Sunday brunch, Iman and Zenda treated us at the exclusive Paramount Country Club where a typical all-American spread took centerstage. The buffet was extensive with all kinds of meats, cheeses, bread, salads, pies, cakes, etc. In time, we were hankering for Asian food and doctor couple Jose”Bebe” and Fidelis Barba came to the rescue. They invited us to a quaint family-owned Vietnamese resto known for its fragrant Pho and other Vietnamese specialties. Our Vasquez relatives Linda, Rina and Jonjie also thought of bringing a home-cooked Filipino-style caldereta to Saddle River.

Our home in New York was the art-filled penthouse apartment of our niece Marla (Dizon) and husband Joe Ewart in Manhattan. Dear Marla saw to it that we made the most of our NY visit (after an absence of five years) and tirelessly brought us around — to revisit museums, parks, legendary districts and also to take a look at new developments like Hudson Yards, Little Island and more. She also made sure that we watched two Broadway shows: “The Notebook” and “Suffs.” Oh yes, she also took time to bring us to excellent Thai, Chinese, Japanese and Peruvian restaurants… too bad I can’t remember the names but I can’t forget their exceptional food.

It was also in Manhattan where we tried Greek food. One lovely lunch was at the Frenchy restaurant Laduree (overlooking a garden) with Julius’ sister Kit and her son Chuck. And then there was that Brazilian lunch at Fogo de Chao which Kit didn’t want us to miss. The salad buffet with the freshest of greens plus smoked salmon, bacon, soup, Feijada (a stew of sausage & black beans) and all else, was overwhelming!

Oh yes, our food tripping in the land of milk and honey was one for the books! Specialty restaurants featuring food from all over the world are a-plenty. But the best part of our trip was being with all the dear familiar faces. Their presence in these faraway places made all the difference in making beautiful memories which live on and on.