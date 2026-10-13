Neri: Family celebrations

The Silver Wedding Anniversary celebration began with the renewal of vows at the chapel of the Archbishop’s Palace, officiated by Msgr. Vicente Florido, Father Ramon Echica and Fr. Simon Peter Okunawee. Pong wore his original wedding barong while Stephanie donned her reconstructed wedding gown, a sentimental move that brought back happy memories of their wedding in 2001.

The reception at the Grand Ballroom of Casino Español was a heartwarming affair that spoke of love, commitment, friendship and more. Glamorous Stephanie, (now in a glittering silver gown), dedicated a song to Pong, (dashing in his silver-gray suit), who looked visibly touched. Tributes from their children, Enzo, Matti and Raya, showed the family’s strong and steadfast bond of love. Music and laughter filled the air as the family took center stage for their dances: mother-son and father-daughters. It was a beautiful picture of family love and togetherness!

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Debutante Raya was the star of the night at the Oakridge Pavilion on her 18th birthday. The place was transformed into a fairyland with shimmering lights, elegant chandeliers and lovely blooms. In her gown of gold and plum violet, she looked like a princess in her enchanted kingdom. Mom Stephanie was every inch the Queen Mother, more so when she sang a heartfelt “You’ll Be in My Heart” for her dear daughter.

The celebration included all the “party do’s” for a formal debut. The Dance of the 18 Roses concluded with Dad Pong and Raya on the dance floor, a tender sight that made Mom Stephanie misty-eyed. The ceremony of the 18 Candles and 18 Treasures came next. A most welcome treasure came from sister Matti, who gifted Raya with a painting of her beloved pet Keira, who had gone to dog heaven too soon. It was a deeply emotional moment for the sisters. Meanwhile, brother Enzo offered a moving and meaningful toast.

Musical numbers from those near and dear added to the fun evening, but the evening’s highlight was Raya’s ballet dance! Graceful and light on her feet, she had her audience in awe. The once-shy little girl had blossomed into a poised and gracious young lady!