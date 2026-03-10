Neri: Happy occasions

Consul General Ueno spoke of the 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and Japan and the cooperation between the two countries. He also announced the forthcoming Green Expo in Yokohama in 2027.

*

Now on its 80th year, Cathay Pacific (CX) Airways has soared high in the skies and continues to spread its wings worldwide. To celebrate its eighth decade and in gratitude to its industry partners, the airline honored its top travel agents with a Trade Kick Off and Top Producers Appreciation dinner at Spiaggia of The Reef Island Resort Mactan.

Frontliners were CX country head Vishnu Rajendran and his commercial team Chingkee Bayaborda, Hazel Tagimacruz and Juvy Cosejo.