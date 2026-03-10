Neri: Happy occasions

The birthday of His Majesty, the Emperor of Japan, is always celebrated by the Japanese Consulate here in Cebu.
Two weeks ago, Consul General Yudai Ueno hosted a reception at Radisson Blu Cebu in honor of the 66th birthday of the Emperor. In attendance were government officials led by Cebu Gov. Pam Baricuatro and Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, Cebu’s diplomatic corps, the Japanese community, as well as business leaders and friends.
Consul General Ueno spoke of the 70 years of friendship between the Philippines and Japan and the cooperation between the two countries. He also announced the forthcoming Green Expo in Yokohama in 2027.
*
Now on its 80th year, Cathay Pacific (CX) Airways has soared high in the skies and continues to spread its wings worldwide. To celebrate its eighth decade and in gratitude to its industry partners, the airline honored its top travel agents with a Trade Kick Off and Top Producers Appreciation dinner at Spiaggia of The Reef Island Resort Mactan.
Frontliners were CX country head Vishnu Rajendran and his commercial team Chingkee Bayaborda, Hazel Tagimacruz and Juvy Cosejo.
Recognized as number one among the top producers of CX was Aida Uy of Cebu Fortune Travel followed by Angelita Dy of Grand Hope Travel with Jeanne Teh of Global Link as third. Getting the fourth slot was Sheila Colmenares of Leisure Travel and then Fairlie Uy of Royal Prince in fifth place. Other awardees were Travelservices Inc., Destination Specialists, UniOrient Travel, Sun Travel and Travelways.
It was a night of nostalgia as guests were asked to bring CX memorabilia and share the stories behind it. Rose Tubod of Blue Horizons brought an old boarding pass (early 1990s) and recounted her thrill flying Business class for the very first time. Marget Villarica brought old pictures of Cathay events and trips. Meanwhile the CX Cebu team led by Hazel Tagimacruz arranged a standee with pictures of past Cathay awarding ceremonies and famtrips. A lovely evening in all counts!
*
For the sixth anniversary celebration of Seda Central Bloc, cluster general manager Ron Manalang gathered media friends at the 17th floor poolside for a soirée dubbed Moving Forward.
It was an easy, breezy affair highlighted by the unveiling of the hotel’s EDGE Advanced Certification. EDGE, which means Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies, is an internationally recognized green building certification system developed by the International Finance Corp. Seda Central Bloc is the first hotel in Cebu to attain this level under the EDGE framework.