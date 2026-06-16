Neri: Happy occasions

In her speech, Consul General Zhang Zhen spoke of the good relations between the Chinese and Filipino people, their mutual respect and cooperation and their enduring friendship. She also touched on the significant contributions of the Chinese community to the country and expressed hope for more economic collaborations, greater opportunities for cultural exchanges and stronger cooperation in trade, tourism and education initiatives.

It was a colorful celebration highlighted by the traditional Chinese Dragon Dance, Cebu’s Sinulog Dance and favorite native folk dances.

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The Turnover Ceremony and Installation of the New Officers and Board of Directors of the Zonta Club of Cebu 1 was a night to remember. With a Bridgerton-inspired theme, the happy occasion at Casino Español de Cebu radiated timeless elegance. The ladies all looked regal in their queenly finery. For once, the Zonta ladies stepped away from their mission of advancing the status of women and embraced a role so delightfully different. It was a one-of-a-kind induction affair.

On the frontline was Stella Bernabe, the elected president for the 2026–2028 biennium, who took over from outgoing president Melita Ramos. She was sworn into office by District 17 lt. governor-elect Susan Lim, along with VP-internal/president-elect Zenaida Uy and VP-external Elisa Torres. The other officers who took their oaths were recording secretary Nancy Berame; corresponding secretary Ma. Luisa Rendon; treasurer Carmela Baguia; assistant treasurer Jane Panganiban; auditor Pia Monica Alturas; PRO Gina Marie Atienza; directors Janette Nellie Chiu, Sylva Paderanga (parliamentarian) and Melita Ramos (ex-officio).