Neri: Happy occasions

Sapphire blue, along with the different shades of blue, was the color of the night during the 45th anniversary bash dubbed “Ocean Sapphire” at the hotel ballroom.

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A new location and a new look for Cafe Laguna at Ayala Center — that was what we found when Madame Julita Urbina, the grand dame of the Laguna Group of Companies, invited us for its blessing. Now located at the mall entrance beside The Alcoves condominium, the restaurant looks homey with its cozy setup and little nooks. (Take a bow, Architect Albert Garbanzos.)

Lita proudly introduced her grandchildren, who are now onboard in their chain of restos. They are Chefs Kelly and Kay Viado, Chef Denis Canoy and managers Julia Absin, Frank Viado and Patricia Canoy. They are taking on more responsibilities in support of the generation before them — CEO Jill U. Viado, managing directors Grace U. Absin and John Paul Urbina and director Dr. Jet U. Canoy, who is the company physician.

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Proud parents Mike and Tricia (Zosa) Anton hosted a celebratory dinner in honor of their lovely one and only daughter, Tasha, who graduated cum laude with the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of the Philippines Cebu. The venue was the Mayi Hall of the City Sports Club, where close friends and relatives gathered to join the merrymaking. Beaming with pride was Grandma Tita Zosa, who had watched her grow from babyhood into the accomplished young lady that she is today.

Tasha entertained her guests with one of her favorite songs and she received deafening applause. Yes, she is a rare combination of beauty, intelligence, talent and poise! All the best to you, Tasha!