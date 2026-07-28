Neri: Happy occasions

The book launch of “Tam-is: Heirloom Delicacies of Cebu” drew a full house at The Kabilin Center of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. On centerstage was author and food historian Louella E. Alix, who had spent nine years of research to come up with the book that highlights Cebuano snacks and desserts.
Tam-is means sweet, and the book, true to its name, presents heirloom recipes of favorite Cebuano desserts and snacks, spiced up with little anecdotes and interesting tidbits. Guests had a heyday trying to get a taste of all the goodies offered for merienda. Yes, the snacks on the tables were the very same ones featured in the book! A rewarding and delightful afternoon!
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It is always celebration time at Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel when July comes around because it’s the founding anniversary month. Forty-five years ago, the late couple Luis and Merceditas (Borromeo) Alvarez established a modest haven for family weekend outings and the like. Their foresight, dedication and hard work have transformed the place into the top-rated beach hotel that it is today. Costabella is now under the able hands of the Alvarez heirs, led by Marita Alvarez Arambulo, who sits as president with the full support of her siblings Merche Castro, Mariles Nable, Marisse Sy and Louie Alvarez.
Sapphire blue, along with the different shades of blue, was the color of the night during the 45th anniversary bash dubbed “Ocean Sapphire” at the hotel ballroom.
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A new location and a new look for Cafe Laguna at Ayala Center — that was what we found when Madame Julita Urbina, the grand dame of the Laguna Group of Companies, invited us for its blessing. Now located at the mall entrance beside The Alcoves condominium, the restaurant looks homey with its cozy setup and little nooks. (Take a bow, Architect Albert Garbanzos.)
Lita proudly introduced her grandchildren, who are now onboard in their chain of restos. They are Chefs Kelly and Kay Viado, Chef Denis Canoy and managers Julia Absin, Frank Viado and Patricia Canoy. They are taking on more responsibilities in support of the generation before them — CEO Jill U. Viado, managing directors Grace U. Absin and John Paul Urbina and director Dr. Jet U. Canoy, who is the company physician.
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Proud parents Mike and Tricia (Zosa) Anton hosted a celebratory dinner in honor of their lovely one and only daughter, Tasha, who graduated cum laude with the degree of Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the University of the Philippines Cebu. The venue was the Mayi Hall of the City Sports Club, where close friends and relatives gathered to join the merrymaking. Beaming with pride was Grandma Tita Zosa, who had watched her grow from babyhood into the accomplished young lady that she is today.
Tasha entertained her guests with one of her favorite songs and she received deafening applause. Yes, she is a rare combination of beauty, intelligence, talent and poise! All the best to you, Tasha!