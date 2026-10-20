Neri: Happy occasions

On the frontline were Tina Jordana Leyson, president of SCACF, and Atty. Eva Patalinghug Lim, president of MAPI. In her opening remarks, SCACF President Tina stated, “The goal of this Interaction and Charity Day is to bridge two worlds through empathy and shared humanity.”

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It was a leisurely afternoon at The Glass House of IPI Center by Rockwell when celebrated furniture designer Vito Selma presented the Casa Selma Pop Up Exhibit, showcasing his latest designs. A highlight of the congenial gathering was the exclusive launch of artworks by ceramic artist and sculptor Jose Solon Perfecto, grandson of the late Cebu City Mayor Florentino Solon. On display were his one-of-a-kind creations made from natural materials that he processes himself. Jose Solon Perfecto is described as “a known Filipino Terroir Ceramic Artist working with Philippine earth, ash and landscapes to create contemporary objects and sculpture.”

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Friends surprised Angelita “Baby” Dy with a birthday lunch a day before her special day. The organizer was dear friend Sheila Colmenares, who planned everything down to the last detail. Aida Uy was tasked with bringing Baby to the restaurant, Eat&, at One Montage Bldg. on Archbishop Reyes Avenue, supposedly for a meeting with a tour wholesaler from abroad. (Sheila, Aida and Baby are movers in Cebu’s travel trade.) It was a completely surprised Baby when she walked into the restaurant and found her colleagues singing the birthday song.

Another surprise was the post-lunch activity Sheila cooked up: a flower-arranging session for everyone instead of the usual girl talk. It added a colorful touch to the get-together. Fun and fanciful!

A week earlier, the same group gathered at the newly renovated office of Grand Hope Travel and Tours in SM City for its dedication ceremony. Baby and her husband, Nelson, hosted lunch on that red-letter occasion.

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Thirty-five years and still going strong, in fact, stronger than ever! That’s Cafe Laguna, founded by enterprising housewife Julita when she was a new transplant from Laguna to Cebu. A celebration was definitely in order for its anniversary. Lita, along with her children and grandchildren, (now very much involved in running the Laguna Group of Companies), invited close friends to a buffet lunch at Laguna Garden Cafe, an offshoot of the original cafe, at The Terraces of Ayala Center. But of course, the best-loved Laguna favorites were on the well-laden table! Cheers!