Neri: Happy occasions

The second Gala Night of Cebu City’s Sangguniang Panlungsod paid posthumous tribute to three former vice mayors who once upon a time headed the Sangguniang Panlungsod: VM Eulogio Borres, VM Renato Osmeña and VM Edgardo Labella.

On centerstage was Cebu City Vice Mayor Raymond Garcia, the presiding officer of the present SP. Missed at the celebration was Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama who was out of town.

The dinner affair at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino also saw the recognition of 19 SP members who served during the city’s most challenging times. Highlight of the evening was the conferment of the Order of Rajah Tupas to former President Rodrigo Duterte whose presidency “was anchored on ending illegal drugs, criminality and corruption...” He couldn’t come because of other commitments and instead sent representatives to accept the honor in the persons of former Pagcor president, lawyer Alfredo Lim and former Postmaster General Norman Fulgencio.

*

Oct. 31 has always been a red-letter day for Cebu Country Club because of its traditional Halloween night. This year the festivities started in mid-afternoon with the groundbreaking of the new clubhouse and the unveiling of the redesigned layout of the golf course.

Special guest was Archbishop Jose Palma who blessed the premises and led the prayers. Also present was architect Royal Pineda of Manila, the principal architect of the clubhouse. Now on its 95th year of existence, Cebu Country Club is all set to have a new face: Modern, functional and world class.

Club president Jose Soberano III and his board of directors, composed of Robert Booth, George Chiongbian III, Edwardson Chiu, Joselito Gullas, Antonio Moraza, Julius Neri Jr., Marcelino Ugarte and Elbert Zosa are determined to have the project started by early next year. Target date of completion is in two years.

*

It was a happy day for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) team when it was given the Award of Distinction by SKAL international Makati in the Tourism Infrastructure Category. SKAL is a professional organization of tourism leaders around the world promoting global tourism and friendship. It is the only international group uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry.

The awarding ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel ballroom in Resorts World with DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista in attendance. MCIA general manager Julius “Jayjay” Neri received the award on behalf of the dedicated airport groups who worked in full cooperation to give Cebu an airport we can all be proud of.