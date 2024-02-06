Neri: Happy occasions

Cebu

BIRTHDAY LADY. Baby Madarang serenaded by Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama followed by a twirl at the dance floor. Right photo shows the Queen Mother flanked by daughter Farina and son Sergie.
It was her night of nights and Cielito Paras Madarang — who we all know as Baby — was the quintessential Queen Mother as she made her grand entrance at the Sta. Maria Ballroom of Radisson Blu Cebu for her 80th birthday celebration.

DANCE NUMBERS. Farina and Sergie dancing with the entertainers.
In her finery of bright pink accented by sheer bouffant sleeves in rose pink (a Wendell Quisidio creation) she made her way to the flower-bedecked stage flanked by daughter Farina who looked elegant in her royal blue gown, and debonair son Sergie in a light-blue suit. Up there in his eternal heavenly home, pater de familia Freddie Madarang must have been watching and smiling fondly.

CELEBRITY GUEST. Movie star Gabby Concepcion sings at the party.
Flowers, flowers everywhere — from the music-filled ballroom lobby to the brightly lit stage, down to the rows of tables adorned with fragrant blooms. Dazzling entertainment, magical music and delectable food set the fun and festive mood. Nothing was spared to make the celebration “tops” in every count. Very much part of the dance numbers were Farina and Sergie who performed expertly like professionals to the delight of proud Mom Baby.

All eyes were on Baby as she gracefully twirled around the dance floor with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama after he serenaded her with his signature song, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Tributes were aplenty from those near and dear to the birthday lady. And then the surprise party guest came in. Handsome Gabby Concepcion appeared on the band stage breaking into a song dedicated to the lady-of-the-hour. Song after song, he got thunderous applause from the party guests. Everyone was having a wonderful time. What an enchanting evening!

FRIENDS AND RELATIVES. Seated from left: Feny Escaño, Baby Madarang and Dra. Carmelita Palacios. Standing from left: Muñec Zulueta, Jayb Zulueta, Gabby Concepcion, Marla Quintana, Sergie Madarang, Elena Escaño, Joye Divinagracia, Tintin Palacios and Farina Madarang.
HAPPY FACES. Seated (from left) are Gabby Concepcion, Baby Madarang and Frances Siao. At the back (from left): Mailene Veloso, Chacha Rama, Farina Madarang, Sergie Madarang, Lucita Viloria, Jennifer Viloria and Em-em Viloria.
Everything is in place for the Chinese New Year festivities at Shangri-La Mactan. Dubbed “Dragon in Full Swing,” the resort’s Lunar New Year specials include “A Family Reunion Lunar Feast at Tides” for dinner on Feb. 9 featuring meticulously curated traditional dishes, and “Fortune Flavors at Tea of Spring” till Feb.15 with three exclusive set menus namely the Auspicious Wealth set, the Grand Prosperity set and the Blissful Lunar set. And for a special sweet touch there are Delightful Lunar Treats and Traditions on hand: the “Abundance of Wealth“ Fish Tikoy, and the “Gold Bar” Tikoy in red dates and coconut flavors. Check them out.

