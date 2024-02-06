Neri: Happy occasions

It was her night of nights and Cielito Paras Madarang — who we all know as Baby — was the quintessential Queen Mother as she made her grand entrance at the Sta. Maria Ballroom of Radisson Blu Cebu for her 80th birthday celebration.
In her finery of bright pink accented by sheer bouffant sleeves in rose pink (a Wendell Quisidio creation) she made her way to the flower-bedecked stage flanked by daughter Farina who looked elegant in her royal blue gown, and debonair son Sergie in a light-blue suit. Up there in his eternal heavenly home, pater de familia Freddie Madarang must have been watching and smiling fondly.
Flowers, flowers everywhere — from the music-filled ballroom lobby to the brightly lit stage, down to the rows of tables adorned with fragrant blooms. Dazzling entertainment, magical music and delectable food set the fun and festive mood. Nothing was spared to make the celebration “tops” in every count. Very much part of the dance numbers were Farina and Sergie who performed expertly like professionals to the delight of proud Mom Baby.
All eyes were on Baby as she gracefully twirled around the dance floor with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama after he serenaded her with his signature song, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Tributes were aplenty from those near and dear to the birthday lady. And then the surprise party guest came in. Handsome Gabby Concepcion appeared on the band stage breaking into a song dedicated to the lady-of-the-hour. Song after song, he got thunderous applause from the party guests. Everyone was having a wonderful time. What an enchanting evening!
*
Everything is in place for the Chinese New Year festivities at Shangri-La Mactan. Dubbed “Dragon in Full Swing,” the resort’s Lunar New Year specials include “A Family Reunion Lunar Feast at Tides” for dinner on Feb. 9 featuring meticulously curated traditional dishes, and “Fortune Flavors at Tea of Spring” till Feb.15 with three exclusive set menus namely the Auspicious Wealth set, the Grand Prosperity set and the Blissful Lunar set. And for a special sweet touch there are Delightful Lunar Treats and Traditions on hand: the “Abundance of Wealth“ Fish Tikoy, and the “Gold Bar” Tikoy in red dates and coconut flavors. Check them out.