Neri: Happy occasions

Flowers, flowers everywhere — from the music-filled ballroom lobby to the brightly lit stage, down to the rows of tables adorned with fragrant blooms. Dazzling entertainment, magical music and delectable food set the fun and festive mood. Nothing was spared to make the celebration “tops” in every count. Very much part of the dance numbers were Farina and Sergie who performed expertly like professionals to the delight of proud Mom Baby.

All eyes were on Baby as she gracefully twirled around the dance floor with Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama after he serenaded her with his signature song, “The Way You Look Tonight.” Tributes were aplenty from those near and dear to the birthday lady. And then the surprise party guest came in. Handsome Gabby Concepcion appeared on the band stage breaking into a song dedicated to the lady-of-the-hour. Song after song, he got thunderous applause from the party guests. Everyone was having a wonderful time. What an enchanting evening!