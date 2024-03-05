Neri: Happy occasions

***

It was a congenial gathering of travel movers when the DB Tourism couple, managing director Enes Esen and Philippine country manager Mai Hasan Esen hosted dinner at Cafe Marco of Marco Polo Plaza to launch DB Tourism’s travel packages. They have come up with very inviting tours starting with the Greece and Turkey combo in September; then a specialized Turkey trip the following month; six countries in the Balkan Peninsula in October; eight countries in Europe (Netherlands, Belgium, France, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Germany, Australia and Italy) in late October; a six-country journey to Iceland, Scandinavia and the Baltics in November; and a trip to Lapland in December. It’s high time for travelers to plan their trips.

***

Señora Flora Villacarlos Borromeo, the grand matriarch of Vibo Place, home of Axis Entertainment Avenue and Cebu Grand Hotel along Escario St., turned all of 92 years old on March 4, 2024. But, of course, loving son Dindo and devoted daughter Camille (Mrs. Allan Suarez) and their respective families couldn’t let the red-letter day pass unnoticed. On the eve of her birthday, a celebration was held at the family-owned Cebu Grand Hotel starting with Holy Mass officiated by Msgr. Boy Alesna followed by a specially crafted dinner which included Spanish, Italian, Japanese and Filipino favorites. Tita Flor was beaming as she actively interacted with relatives and friends. Yes, the 92-year-old birthday lady is in good physical and mental health, thanks to a healthy diet (her favorite vegetable is kangkong) and the loving care of her family.