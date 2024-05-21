Neri: Happy occasions

The Mactan Expo Center will be the first of its kind hereabouts—a standalone convention and exposition center with state-of-the-art facilities, offering a total of 10,000 square meters of space in its two levels. Definitely another attraction for our island province!

For its Trade Appreciation and Top Producers Award this year, Cathay Pacific Airways chose the theme “Feels Good to Move,” underscoring the airline’s commitment to moving people in the most convenient way possible. The venue was The Lounge of The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, where “on-the-move” photos of the awardees were on display. Gracious host was Singapore-based CX Regional GM-Southeast Asia Dominic Perret, who shared the news that Cathay Pacific is on track for full recovery after the pandemic setback. He also mentioned new aircraft, updated Business class and the growing Premium Economy class. Yes, there are many things to look forward to from Cathay Pacific, said Hazel Tagimacruz, District Sales Manager of CX Cebu.

All smiles during the awarding ceremony were the CX superstars led by No. 1 producer Gwen Po of Pan Pacific Travel, followed by Angelita Dy of Grand Hope Travel and Alan Carvajal of Travelways.