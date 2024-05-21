Neri: Happy occasions

There was a festive air at Mactan Newtown on the day of the capsule laying ceremony for the Mactan Expo Center, led by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who stated that the project is “a source of pride not only for Cebu but for the entire country.” The two-level standalone convention center is the latest development in the 30-hectare township of property giant Megaworld, the real estate arm of Alliance Global Group. CEO Kevin Tan announced, “We hope to build another iconic landmark not just for Mactan but for the entire province of Cebu.” Looking proud and pleased was Gov. Gwen Garcia, who has been fully supportive of the new developments in the township, as well as Mactan’s power couple, Mayor Junard and Congresswoman Cindi Chan.
The Mactan Expo Center will be the first of its kind hereabouts—a standalone convention and exposition center with state-of-the-art facilities, offering a total of 10,000 square meters of space in its two levels. Definitely another attraction for our island province!
****
For its Trade Appreciation and Top Producers Award this year, Cathay Pacific Airways chose the theme “Feels Good to Move,” underscoring the airline’s commitment to moving people in the most convenient way possible. The venue was The Lounge of The Reef Island Resort in Mactan, where “on-the-move” photos of the awardees were on display. Gracious host was Singapore-based CX Regional GM-Southeast Asia Dominic Perret, who shared the news that Cathay Pacific is on track for full recovery after the pandemic setback. He also mentioned new aircraft, updated Business class and the growing Premium Economy class. Yes, there are many things to look forward to from Cathay Pacific, said Hazel Tagimacruz, District Sales Manager of CX Cebu.
All smiles during the awarding ceremony were the CX superstars led by No. 1 producer Gwen Po of Pan Pacific Travel, followed by Angelita Dy of Grand Hope Travel and Alan Carvajal of Travelways.
****
“Cocktails and Cheers” at the Atlantic Hall of Waterfront Cebu City Hotel marked the Mother’s Day celebration of DiaGold. The centerpiece at the hall was a glittering white tent with a fabulous display of jewelry in gold and diamonds, and exquisite combinations of precious stones. It was absolutely dazzling!
Lady of the hour was the petite and pretty DiaGold CEO Jennifer Ty. With husband Harry, mother-in-law Lucita and the rest of the family, she graciously welcomed the guests. On center stage, fully bedecked with elegant DiaGold pieces, was brand ambassadress Small Laude. Entertainer Gabby Concepcion joined her and then serenaded the assemblage. It was a fitting Mother’s Day celebration for moms who love jewelry and appreciate its value.