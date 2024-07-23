Neri: Happy occasions

***

A culinary journey like no other — yes, Plantation Bay’s “Flights of Fancy” was definitely a one-of-a-kind experience. Billed as “A Culinary Journey Around The World,” the fully booked dinner affair at the resort’s Orion beach started out with cocktails — drinks representing Mexico(Margarita), Russia (Vodka-based Paisano) and New York (Manny’s Manhattan). Then came the pilot’s “in-flight announcement” inviting the guests to take their seats and and begin what amounted to a 12-course tasting menu that highlighted Plantation Bay’s unique “takes” on dishes from around the world including our own Pinoy favorites. In addition to the Michelin-quality food and drink, there was a Las Vegas-style/quality dinner show with the resort staff as performers.

In the limelight were three culinary flights with the first one dubbed the “Flight of Amuse-Bouches” — a trio of starters reminiscent of Peru (Ceviche), Libya (Quiche Crunch) and Italy (Crabmeat Ravioli). Next was “The Flight of Filipino Flavors” featuring Filipino rice bowls infused with Cebu Lechon, Bicol Express and Kare Kare. The main course called “The Charbroiled Flight” included Shrimp off the Barbie (Australian staple), Nebraska’s Blackened Beef and Japan’s Nuclear Kagoshima’s Wagyu (burned crispy on the outside with the inside exploding on the tongue). As for the dessert, it was a triple treat of yummy sweets.

The guests of that playful and unforgettable culinary journey around the world all agreed that Plantation Bay’s “Flights of Fancy” was an imaginative, innovative and immersive theme which was something new, totally different and thoroughly delightful!