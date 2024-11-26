Neri: Happy occasions

It was a double treat for art and fashion lovers when artist Jane Ebarle and Cebu’s dean of fashion Philip Rodriguez collaborated on the show entitled “Bisti” at the Nustar Mall.

On display were the signature artworks of Jane E known as Hibla which mirrors real fabric because of the meticulous details showing design and texture. Truly unique and impressive! They provided the perfect backdrop for the 20 Filipiniana fashion creations of Philip R. Every single one was a masterpiece carefully designed to give tribute to our culture, blending fashion and tradition. Bravo, Filippo and Jane!

Opening day was graced by the president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, Kaye Tinga and art aficionados from near and far. The exhibit runs till Nov. 30. (Watch out for a separate fashion spread by Lifestyle.)

***

And speaking of exhibitions, Patis Tesoro, the Grand Dame of Philippine Fashion who has devoted 30 years of her life to “resurrecting the art and use of traditional Filipino fabrics and opening it to the world” came for a visit after the opening of her retrospective exhibition at the Negros Museum in Bacolod. Entitled “A Life of Fashion and Fashion for Life,” the exhibit will run for six months.

While here she visited the Interlace showroom of Francis Dravigny where textile art pieces in abaca are a-plenty. She also spent time with the members of the Facebook group called Living Life created by SFO-based Armando “Ding” Bautista who came with her. The LL meetup included a healthy and yummy lunch at Lalay Lava’s Abaseria Deli and Cafe and went on to a lovely interlude at the Mactan Gardens of Vilma Pegg.

***

When Savoy Hotel opened at Mactan Newtown in late 2019, it was not the best of times because the Covid pandemic happened a few months later. However, with the grit and determination of the hotel team, the hotel survived and in time flourished.

During its anniversary celebration two weeks ago at the Glass Pavilion of Mactan Newtown Beach, general manager Josef Chiongbian shared, “Today, we celebrate our five years of excellence, innovation and meaningful partnerships.” Making a special trip here for the red-letter occasion was Megaworld’s managing director Cleofe Albiso.

It was an evening of thanksgiving highlighted by music with the unveiling of the hotel’s official anniversary song “Savoy Knows Me So Well” performed live by its creators Jhustin and Keegan from New Zealand.

Valued partners from the corporate, travel and media sector were given recognition, among them the Department of Tourism 7 represented by Director Judy Dela Cruz Gabato.

A fitting culmination of the program was the launch of the hotel’s “Adopt a Reef” campaign. The project hopes to rehabilitate coral reefs damaged by Typhoon Odette by gathering fragments and repurposing them into a Sampaguita flower-shaped underwater structure.

General manager Josef C says that this initiative “aims to leave a lasting legacy, not only for our guests but also for the environment we cherish.”