Neri: Happy occasions

Eve
Neri: Happy occasions
Jose Gabriel Soberano and Bianca Isabella Rodriguez were principals at an elegant wedding in Metro Manila, the bride’s home city. A week later, parents of the groom, true-blue Cebuanos Jose and Marose Soberano hosted a Cebu wedding reception for them at Shangri-La Mactan. The celebration began with cocktails at the Chapel Garden followed by dinner at The Marquee.

NEWLYWEDS. Mr.and Mrs. Jose Gabriel Soberano (Bianca Rodriguez) after their wedding in Metro Manila.
CEBU WEDDING RECEPTION. At The Marquee of Shangri-La Mactan, Joby and Bianca thanking family and friends for their presence; middle photo shows the Mother-Son (Marose and Joby) dance; at right, the Soberano gentleman in a song number: groom Joby with dad Joe and brod Franco.
A heartwarming touch during the program were the fond remembrances of Joby’s siblings of their growing up years and how the “family baby” is now embarking on a new life with his chosen one. Just as touching was the mother-son dance of Marose and Joby. And when Joby, dad Joe and brod Franco took to the microphone for a song, there was thunderous applause.

A lovely and lively evening radiating love and happiness!

***

It has become a yearly tradition for Carlitos Agustines to celebrate his birthday at the hilltop Agustines gazebo up Maria Luisa Park. A closely knit group of family and friends gathered to greet him and wish him more years ahead. When asked about his age, bachelor-gentleman Carlitos chose to keep mum saying that he definitely is not as old as the Biblical patriarchs. Hopping from table to table, he was the picture of a happy man who has survived multiple health challenges and continues to live life “his way.”

BIRTHDAY BOY. Carlitos Augustines was presented with a cake by cousin Bugs Unchuan.
WELLWISHERS. Carlitos (seated third from left) with from left: Lelah Unchuan, Jennifer Tan, Bugs Unchuan, Tanya Manguerra and Paquito Unchuan. Standing from left: Noah Tan, Anya Unchuan, Melissa Seno, Chichu Seno, Charlie Unchuan, Cindy La Rosa, Jojo Manguerra, Jonathan Unchuan, Nikki Unchuan and Allen Tan.
FIRST BIRTHDAY. At Casino Español during the birthday party of one-year-old Alex Dizon Aniag. From left: Veer and Aarav Gajria; second row: Carissa Dizon Gajria, Marla Dizon Ewart, Diana Dizon Aniag, Joyce Garcia Dizon and Paquito Dizon; third row: James and Michael Ewart.
***

Though based in Hong Kong, lady lawyer Diana Dizon Aniag chose to celebrate the birthday of her one-year-old son Alex in Cebu, the hometown of her Mom Joyce Garcia Dizon. With the full cooperation of lawyer hubby Jam, she organized an afternoon merienda at Casino Español with doting Titos and Titas plus Grandaunts and Granduncles in attendance. However, Jam had to leave the party early when eldest son Marcus was feeling sick and had to be brought to the doctor.

The family gathering was complete with Diana’s sisters very much part of it. Marla Dizon Ewart with her two sons James and Michael was in town from their home base in New York, while Carissa Dizon Gajria flew in from Singapore with sons Veer and Aarav. It was the perfect time to catch up on family happenings.

