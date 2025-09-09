Neri: Happy occasions

Jose Gabriel Soberano and Bianca Isabella Rodriguez were principals at an elegant wedding in Metro Manila, the bride’s home city. A week later, parents of the groom, true-blue Cebuanos Jose and Marose Soberano hosted a Cebu wedding reception for them at Shangri-La Mactan. The celebration began with cocktails at the Chapel Garden followed by dinner at The Marquee.
A heartwarming touch during the program were the fond remembrances of Joby’s siblings of their growing up years and how the “family baby” is now embarking on a new life with his chosen one. Just as touching was the mother-son dance of Marose and Joby. And when Joby, dad Joe and brod Franco took to the microphone for a song, there was thunderous applause.
A lovely and lively evening radiating love and happiness!
***
It has become a yearly tradition for Carlitos Agustines to celebrate his birthday at the hilltop Agustines gazebo up Maria Luisa Park. A closely knit group of family and friends gathered to greet him and wish him more years ahead. When asked about his age, bachelor-gentleman Carlitos chose to keep mum saying that he definitely is not as old as the Biblical patriarchs. Hopping from table to table, he was the picture of a happy man who has survived multiple health challenges and continues to live life “his way.”
***
Though based in Hong Kong, lady lawyer Diana Dizon Aniag chose to celebrate the birthday of her one-year-old son Alex in Cebu, the hometown of her Mom Joyce Garcia Dizon. With the full cooperation of lawyer hubby Jam, she organized an afternoon merienda at Casino Español with doting Titos and Titas plus Grandaunts and Granduncles in attendance. However, Jam had to leave the party early when eldest son Marcus was feeling sick and had to be brought to the doctor.
The family gathering was complete with Diana’s sisters very much part of it. Marla Dizon Ewart with her two sons James and Michael was in town from their home base in New York, while Carissa Dizon Gajria flew in from Singapore with sons Veer and Aarav. It was the perfect time to catch up on family happenings.