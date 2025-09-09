Neri: Happy occasions

A heartwarming touch during the program were the fond remembrances of Joby’s siblings of their growing up years and how the “family baby” is now embarking on a new life with his chosen one. Just as touching was the mother-son dance of Marose and Joby. And when Joby, dad Joe and brod Franco took to the microphone for a song, there was thunderous applause.

A lovely and lively evening radiating love and happiness!

***

It has become a yearly tradition for Carlitos Agustines to celebrate his birthday at the hilltop Agustines gazebo up Maria Luisa Park. A closely knit group of family and friends gathered to greet him and wish him more years ahead. When asked about his age, bachelor-gentleman Carlitos chose to keep mum saying that he definitely is not as old as the Biblical patriarchs. Hopping from table to table, he was the picture of a happy man who has survived multiple health challenges and continues to live life “his way.”