Neri: Heritage Awards Gala Night

A fitting end to the National Heritage Month was the Cebu City Heritage Awards Gala Night at the NUSTAR Resort Ballroom. The yearly National Heritage Month has served as a platform to raise awareness and appreciation for our country’s traditions, crafts and historical sites.

HERITAGE AWARDEES. From left: Gerald Cañete for Doce Pares; former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia as Heritage Champion; Mylene Endab and Nelifer Orbes for Circa 1900; Lawyer Girlie Abendan Young and Gennette Young for La Filipina Guitars; and Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros for the Special Award for Mayor Mike Rama who was out of the country.
HAPPY FACES. Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia and his parents, former Mayor Alvin and Ninette Garcia.
YOUNG PERFORMER. Lexie Garcia (center) with Kate Garcia and Dad Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia after she rendered the song “Usahay” during the program.
CEBU HERITAGE COUNCIL. From left: Remedios Mondigo, architect Maria Lourdes Onozawa, Donaldo C. Hontiveros, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Hon. Joel Garganera, Mariquita Salimbangon Yeung, Jimmy Sy, architect Vangie Ulila and Fr. Brian Brigoli.
CHAC COMMISSIONERS. The members of the Cultural & Historical Affairs Commission (Chac) are, from left, doctor Clodoveo Nacorda, doctor Arsenio Pacaña, doctor Jose Eleazar Bersales, doctor Erlinda Alburo, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, architect Melva Java, architect Ma. Lourdes Onozawa, Jaime Sy, Remedios Mondigo and Acting Vice Mayor Donaldo C. Hontiveros.
DONATION. NUSTAR general manager Alan Teo presents a check donation to Acting Mayor Raymond Garcia from the Universal Cultural Foundation. In the photo are, from left, lawyer Kristine Batucan, NUSTAR chief operating officer Alan Teo, Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, doctor Hope Yu, Kristina Ong Cruz, Jimmy Sy and Fr. Brian Brigoli.
Here in our Queen City, it has also given birth to the Cebu City Heritage Awards which give recognition to Cebu’s heritage treasures and champions.

In his speech, Acting Cebu City Mayor Raymond Garcia, chairman of the Cultural & Historical Affairs Commission (Chac), expounded on the theme of the month-long celebration, “Championing Heritage: Capacity-Building to Transform Communities.” He concluded with, “Let us celebrate our heritage not as a relic of the past but as a beacon guiding us forward.”

Four heritage awards were given out by Chac. First on the list was former Cebu City Mayor Alvin Garcia, a known heritage champion who came up with plans for the redevelopment of our historically and culturally significant waterfront, the preservation of historic buildings, and the promotion of cultural tourism. He also commissioned renowned sculptor Eduardo Castrillo to create the Heritage of Cebu Monument in the old Parian district, and facilitated the installation of the Colon obelisk.

Also acknowledged as a heritage treasure was the beautifully preserved Castillo ancestral house in Lahug, now used as a restaurant named Circa 1900. Other awardees were La Filipina Guitars, started by Pedro Abendan in 1919 and continued by his descendants, who have maintained Cebu’s guitar-making tradition; and Doce Pares, an organization dedicated to promoting Eskrima, the indigenous Filipino martial art known for its rattan stick-wielding techniques.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama was honored with a Special Award for several projects he initiated to protect Cebu’s rich cultural heritage. The happy occasion also saw the installation of the Cebu Heritage Council.

The Heritage Awards Gala Night was truly an inspiring celebration of Cebu’s cultural legacy and heritage!

