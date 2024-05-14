Neri: In the limelight

The latest feather in the cap of architect Jose Mari Cañizares is the prestigious Likha Gold Medal Award conferred on him by the United Architects of the Philippines (UAP).
He is the very first Cebuano to be honored with the highest distinction bestowed by the UAP National Board “for having achieved the highest standard of ethical conduct and excellence in the practice of the architectural profession and for his distinguished contribution and service to the UAP organization and to his community, his government and country.”
***
The Justice Sotero B. Cabahug Day is an annual celebration in Mandaue to commemorate his birthday. On his 133rd birthday on April 22, 2024, the festivities started with wreath-laying at his statue at the city plaza.
This beloved son of Mandaue had the distinction of having served in the three branches of government: as governor of Cebu; as member of the House of Representatives; and as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals. In addition, he also served as Secretary of National Defense and as Secretary of Public Works.
Mano Terong, as he was fondly called, left a lasting legacy to the Mandauehanons when he established the Cabahug Medal for Academic Excellence in 1923. The gold medal is awarded to the graduate (with Mandaue roots) who attains the highest academic honors.
The awardee this year is June Mir Velasquez who finished his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, magna cum laude, from the University of Cebu. He was honored during the program on Justice Sotero B. Cabahug Day at the Mandaue City Sports Complex.
***
The month of July is fast approaching and Theresians are looking forward to the annual homecoming set for July 27. This was the hot topic when out-of-towners Elma Garcia Muangkroot from Thailand and Cherrie Duterte Gross from Germany were in a lunch gathering a full moon ago with former classmates and Theresian friends at the home of Norma Borromeo.
Everyone was talking about the “dear old college walls and the old familiar halls.”
***
Cathay Pacific Airways, in tandem with the Hong Kong Tourism Board, sponsored the private screening of the movie “Under Parallel Skies” at the Director’s Club at SM City Cebu. Hong Kong was the setting of the sentimental love story which somewhat reminded me of the old movie “Love Story” headlined by Ryan O’Neal and Ali MacGraw. Featured in the film was the onboard service of Cathay Pacific. It was an afternoon of easy camaraderie among the travel industry people in the community.