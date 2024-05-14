Neri: In the limelight

***

The Justice Sotero B. Cabahug Day is an annual celebration in Mandaue to commemorate his birthday. On his 133rd birthday on April 22, 2024, the festivities started with wreath-laying at his statue at the city plaza.

This beloved son of Mandaue had the distinction of having served in the three branches of government: as governor of Cebu; as member of the House of Representatives; and as Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals. In addition, he also served as Secretary of National Defense and as Secretary of Public Works.