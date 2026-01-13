Neri: In the limelight

***

The United Architects of the Philippines (UAP) Cebu Chapter (UAP’s pioneer chapter) celebrates “five decades of shaping the skyline under the theme Golden Legacy: Time Honored, Future Ready.” During the recent media launching, the chapter’s mainstays led by Likha Golden Medal Awardee and past president Archt. Jose Mari Cañizares outlined the scheduled activities which start with a Thanksgiving Anniversary Mass on Jan. 20. Lined up are a Public Architectural Exhibit at G Mall on the 23rd; a UAP Cebu Family Day on the 24th; and a Golden Legacy Gala night on the 25th at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu.

Talk of the town for sometime now are the Michelin-validated restaurants in Cebu. Over in Mactan, there’s Enye at Crimson Resort which is in the Michelin Selected list. The resto offers Spanish food curated by well-known Spanish Chef Chele Gonzalez.

To celebrate the distinct Michelin honor, Country Manager James Montenegro of Chroma Hospitality (Crimson is under its wings) hosted lunch at Enye for a group of Spanish cuisine lovers. It was a lively group who got to enjoy Enye’s specialties like Ensalada de Burrata, Salmon Crudo Escabeche, Paella de Cordero y Setas and more. Todos muy rico!

SM City’s new wing is a-bloom with new restaurants. The latest one we discovered was Herbs & Cellar, a cozy place on the second floor that puts emphasis on healthy eating. Yes, Chef Jin Ho Yoo who is half-Korean and half-Filipino is an advocate of fresh ingredients for his dishes particularly herbs which he grows himself in his farm. He is also a wine lover hence the name of the restaurant which he co-owns with Marie Veloso.

We got a taste of his favorite recipes over lunch and they were all delectable. There was the refreshing Garden Salad with its distinct yogurt dressing which was a standout, and then there were his innovative creations like the Bruschetta and Ebi Roll, both enhanced by crispy prawn. Pasta, paella, grilled Salmon, fish and chips — all were flavorful and definitely worth the trip to SM City Cebu.