Neri: Jess and Miggy’s Happily Ever After

CHURCH WEDDING DRESS. Jessica’s veil was designed by Gabbie Sarenas who hand-embroidered sampaguitas and alpine flowers as an homage to her mixed Filipino and German heritage. For the church dress itself, Jessica stayed true to her mantra of sustainable fashion by requesting her designer, Bree Esplanada, to create a three-piece Filipiniana top with detachable sleeves and skirt that she could mix and match with different garments for other occasions.