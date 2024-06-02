Neri: Jess and Miggy’s Happily Ever After

Miguel Antonio Durano had a crush on Jessica Ouano even during their university days, but because he was quite shy, it took a little nudge from a mutual friend for him to finally ask her out. Thus, their story as a couple began after they graduated from the university. Who would have thought that that small push would lead to a beautiful destination wedding in Bacolod?
With Miguel being an architect and Jessica a textile and fashion designer and sustainability researcher, the creative couple incorporated very unique elements into their milestone event. From the rustic fairy-tale-wedding-in-the-woods theme where leaves were sprawled on the ceiling of the tent to give a forest-like effect to a “make your own” batchoy station, the many details of the wedding were personalized to showcase a little bit of the couple’s character — both together and as individuals.
They said their vows before Fr. Gerardo G. Mariano with the blessings of her parents, Zoe Ouano and Peter Röder, and his parents, Ramon Durano VI and Carmel Durano. The groom had the support of his best man, Aj Durano, and groomsmen John Michael Reyes, Gabriel Arcenas, Patrick Cabaero and Jeb Guardiario, while the bride was surrounded by her entourage; man-of-honor Leandro Tan and bridesmaids Claire Codilla, Claire Ferolin, Corinne Syquia and Arianna Fernando.
The primary sponsors were Miles Anthony Abello, Noel Ouano, Olivier Louis Grawehr, Jay Yuvallos, Marivic Uychiat Pison, Melba Mullenhour, Maria Teresa Grawehr and Christie Yuvallos while the group of secondary sponsors was composed of Joshua Ouano and Peach Chio (veil), Eduardo Jr. Ebao and Jodie Lim (cord) and Louis Grawehr and Michaela Durano (candle).
Venue was St. James the Greater Church with an enchanting reception at The Ruins in Bacolod that followed.
Their love story shows that sometimes all it takes is a little courage to end up with the person of your dreams. And poof! They lived happily ever after.