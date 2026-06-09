Cebu

Neri: Julian and Nicole’s wedding

NEWLYWEDS. Julian and Nicole (Ong Oh) Neri at the Sacred Heart Parish.
NEWLYWEDS. Julian and Nicole (Ong Oh) Neri at the Sacred Heart Parish.
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Julian Regner Neri and Nicole Dy Pico Ong Oh crossed paths at the Jungolf Program of Cebu Country Club when they were in their teens. Their friendship flourished on the golf greens and, in time, developed into something more. Yes, love bloomed, and nine years later, they sealed their love in marriage at Sacred Heart Parish Church.

DOWN THE AISLE. Nicole with her parents Anthony and Vanessa (Dy Pico) Ong Oh.
DOWN THE AISLE. Nicole with her parents Anthony and Vanessa (Dy Pico) Ong Oh.
GROOM’S FAMILY. Left to right, grandmothers Dr. Lizbeth Regner with great grandson Luca, Nelia G. Neri, mom Candice, dad Justin and grandfather Atty. Julius Neri.
GROOM’S FAMILY. Left to right, grandmothers Dr. Lizbeth Regner with great grandson Luca, Nelia G. Neri, mom Candice, dad Justin and grandfather Atty. Julius Neri.
BRIDE’S FAMILY. Left to right, sister Venice, grandma Julie Dy Pico, mom Vanessa, (Bride and Groom), dad Anthony, grandparents Amparo and Arthur Ong Oh and brother Vince.
BRIDE’S FAMILY. Left to right, sister Venice, grandma Julie Dy Pico, mom Vanessa, (Bride and Groom), dad Anthony, grandparents Amparo and Arthur Ong Oh and brother Vince.
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. From left, Ross Rica Deen, Emily Ong, Jane Rivera, Leslie Garcia, Paz Magadia, Alvira Paray, Irene Go, Alice Teh, the newlyweds Nicole and Julian Neri, Iker Aboitiz, Julius Jess Vincent Neri Jr, Clint Del Mar, Pablo Garcia III, Brian Lim, Jess Garcia, Bonifacio Paray Jr and Paul Del Mar.
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. From left, Ross Rica Deen, Emily Ong, Jane Rivera, Leslie Garcia, Paz Magadia, Alvira Paray, Irene Go, Alice Teh, the newlyweds Nicole and Julian Neri, Iker Aboitiz, Julius Jess Vincent Neri Jr, Clint Del Mar, Pablo Garcia III, Brian Lim, Jess Garcia, Bonifacio Paray Jr and Paul Del Mar.
THE WEDDING ENTOURAGE. From left, Victoria Cokaliong, Sabin Alegrado, Nichole Byeon, Patrick Ganas, Jade Relucio, the newlyweds Nicole & Julian Neri, Venice Ong Oh, Riko Nagai, Santino Medalle, Jackie Calderon and Pablo Garcia. Seated are Vince Ong Oh and Jules Garcia.
THE WEDDING ENTOURAGE. From left, Victoria Cokaliong, Sabin Alegrado, Nichole Byeon, Patrick Ganas, Jade Relucio, the newlyweds Nicole & Julian Neri, Venice Ong Oh, Riko Nagai, Santino Medalle, Jackie Calderon and Pablo Garcia. Seated are Vince Ong Oh and Jules Garcia.
GROOM’S PARENTS. Julian with dad Justin and mom Candice.
GROOM’S PARENTS. Julian with dad Justin and mom Candice.
CAKE-CUTTING TIME.
CAKE-CUTTING TIME.

Nicole was a radiant bride in her wedding finery by Mark Bumgarner, featuring an off-the-shoulder top and a bouffant skirt. She was escorted to the altar by her parents, Anthony and Vanessa (Dy Pico) Ong Oh. Meanwhile, Julian waited at the foot of the altar with his parents, Justin and Candice (Regner) Neri, and his best man, Jules Garcia. Both moms looked elegant in their midnight blue gowns, while the menfolk wore intricately embroidered barong Filipino.

The wedding reception was held at the Grand Ballroom of Nustar, that night exquisitely decorated with lovely blooms. A delectable cocktail spread welcomed guests at the ballroom lobby.

When it was time for dinner, everyone proceeded to the festive ballroom, aglow with a warm golden luster. The lively wedding entourage danced their way in, after which Julian and Nicole made their entrance and shared their first dance as a married couple.

The dinner was a sumptuous lauriat that offered the best of the Nustar kitchen, and the wines were a-flowing. All eyes were focused on the video clip that showed the newlyweds’ growing-up years, as well as their pre-nuptial photos in Europe.

When it was time for the speeches, the groom’s dad, Justin, and mom, Candice, spoke from the heart. Julian is their only child. On the other hand, Nicole, who is the eldest of three siblings, received affectionate messages from her brother, Vince and sister, Venice. Proudly listening to them were their parents, Anthony and Vanie.

It was the first wedding in both families, and everything was meticulously planned. It was a celebration filled with love, joy and memories that will last a lifetime.

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