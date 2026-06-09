Neri: Julian and Nicole’s wedding

Nicole was a radiant bride in her wedding finery by Mark Bumgarner, featuring an off-the-shoulder top and a bouffant skirt. She was escorted to the altar by her parents, Anthony and Vanessa (Dy Pico) Ong Oh. Meanwhile, Julian waited at the foot of the altar with his parents, Justin and Candice (Regner) Neri, and his best man, Jules Garcia. Both moms looked elegant in their midnight blue gowns, while the menfolk wore intricately embroidered barong Filipino.

The wedding reception was held at the Grand Ballroom of Nustar, that night exquisitely decorated with lovely blooms. A delectable cocktail spread welcomed guests at the ballroom lobby.

When it was time for dinner, everyone proceeded to the festive ballroom, aglow with a warm golden luster. The lively wedding entourage danced their way in, after which Julian and Nicole made their entrance and shared their first dance as a married couple.

The dinner was a sumptuous lauriat that offered the best of the Nustar kitchen, and the wines were a-flowing. All eyes were focused on the video clip that showed the newlyweds’ growing-up years, as well as their pre-nuptial photos in Europe.

When it was time for the speeches, the groom’s dad, Justin, and mom, Candice, spoke from the heart. Julian is their only child. On the other hand, Nicole, who is the eldest of three siblings, received affectionate messages from her brother, Vince and sister, Venice. Proudly listening to them were their parents, Anthony and Vanie.

It was the first wedding in both families, and everything was meticulously planned. It was a celebration filled with love, joy and memories that will last a lifetime.