Neri: Justice Sotero Cabahug Day

Mano Terong, as he was fondly called, served as representative of Cebu’s 2nd district from 1928 to 1934. He later became governor of Cebu, after which he was named secretary of Public Works and Communications, and later, secretary of National Defense. His final government post was as associate justice of the Court of Appeals.

Early in his career as a public servant, he established the Cabahug Medal for academic excellence to encourage his fellow Mandauehanons to strive for excellence in their studies.