Neri: Justice Sotero Cabahug Day

April 22 has always been a special day in Mandaue as it marks the birth anniversary of its favorite son, Justice Sotero Barte Cabahug, whose public service included stints in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments
Mano Terong, as he was fondly called, served as representative of Cebu’s 2nd district from 1928 to 1934. He later became governor of Cebu, after which he was named secretary of Public Works and Communications, and later, secretary of National Defense. His final government post was as associate justice of the Court of Appeals.
Early in his career as a public servant, he established the Cabahug Medal for academic excellence to encourage his fellow Mandauehanons to strive for excellence in their studies.
The Justice Sotero Barte Cabahug Day celebration this year marked his 135th birth anniversary. The festivities began with a Holy Mass at the Mandaue Session Hall, followed by a floral offering at his statue led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede. Also present were members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, past Cabahug medalists and academic awardees, as well as other city officials.
The action shifted to Water World Hotel for the dinner and the program that followed. Centerstage was the 2026 Cabahug Medal awardee, Jillian Mae Gonzaga Agus, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Cebu Normal University. Very much around was Guadalupe Cabahug Latonio, the only surviving child of the well-loved Mano Terong, along with other members of the Cabahug family.