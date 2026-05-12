Cebu

Neri: Justice Sotero Cabahug Day

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MANDAUE’S FAVORITE SON. The late Justice Sotero B. Cabahug.
MANDAUE’S FAVORITE SON. The late Justice Sotero B. Cabahug.
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April 22 has always been a special day in Mandaue as it marks the birth anniversary of its favorite son, Justice Sotero Barte Cabahug, whose public service included stints in the Executive, Legislative and Judicial Departments

CABAHUG MEDALIST 2026. Jillian Mae Gonzaga Agus flanked by her proud parents Rodelo and Ana Melona Agus.
CABAHUG MEDALIST 2026. Jillian Mae Gonzaga Agus flanked by her proud parents Rodelo and Ana Melona Agus.
GUADALUPE CABAHUG LATONIO (seated center), daughter of the late Justice Sotero B. Cabahug flanked by her husband Raul Latonio and niece Corazon Cabahug Corbo. At the back are Cabahug medalists, from left, Excelsis Jee Balaza (medalist 2023), Angel May Flores (medalist 2025), Dr. Regina Cabahug Perez (medalist 1984), Jillian Mae Agus (medalist 2026), Dr. Anne Mae Sarra (medalist 2013) and Visitacion Flores Mendoza (medalist 1980).
GUADALUPE CABAHUG LATONIO (seated center), daughter of the late Justice Sotero B. Cabahug flanked by her husband Raul Latonio and niece Corazon Cabahug Corbo. At the back are Cabahug medalists, from left, Excelsis Jee Balaza (medalist 2023), Angel May Flores (medalist 2025), Dr. Regina Cabahug Perez (medalist 1984), Jillian Mae Agus (medalist 2026), Dr. Anne Mae Sarra (medalist 2013) and Visitacion Flores Mendoza (medalist 1980).

Mano Terong, as he was fondly called, served as representative of Cebu’s 2nd district from 1928 to 1934. He later became governor of Cebu, after which he was named secretary of Public Works and Communications, and later, secretary of National Defense. His final government post was as associate justice of the Court of Appeals.

Early in his career as a public servant, he established the Cabahug Medal for academic excellence to encourage his fellow Mandauehanons to strive for excellence in their studies.

MANDAUE CITY OFFICIALS. From left, Councilors Eugene Andaya, Benjamin Basiga, Fritz Villamor, Raul Cabahug, Carlo Fortuna, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano, Councilors Jennifer Del Mar, Joel Seno and Andreo Icalina.
MANDAUE CITY OFFICIALS. From left, Councilors Eugene Andaya, Benjamin Basiga, Fritz Villamor, Raul Cabahug, Carlo Fortuna, Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede, Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano, Councilors Jennifer Del Mar, Joel Seno and Andreo Icalina.
CELEBRATION FRONTLINERS. From left, Visitacion Flores Mendoza (medalist 1980), Fr. Adrian Louie Atonducan (medalist 2009), Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano and June Mir Velasquez (medalist 2024).
CELEBRATION FRONTLINERS. From left, Visitacion Flores Mendoza (medalist 1980), Fr. Adrian Louie Atonducan (medalist 2009), Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano and June Mir Velasquez (medalist 2024).

The Justice Sotero Barte Cabahug Day celebration this year marked his 135th birth anniversary. The festivities began with a Holy Mass at the Mandaue Session Hall, followed by a floral offering at his statue led by Mayor Thadeo Jovito Ouano and Vice Mayor Glenn Bercede. Also present were members of the Sangguniang Panlungsod, past Cabahug medalists and academic awardees, as well as other city officials.

The action shifted to Water World Hotel for the dinner and the program that followed. Centerstage was the 2026 Cabahug Medal awardee, Jillian Mae Gonzaga Agus, who graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Cebu Normal University. Very much around was Guadalupe Cabahug Latonio, the only surviving child of the well-loved Mano Terong, along with other members of the Cabahug family.

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