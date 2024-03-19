Neri: Kerwin and Relyn’s wedding

It took sometime for film director Kerwin Go (youngest son of lawyer Manuel and Carmen Go) to find “the one.” Yes, he was taking his sweet time and enjoying bachelor life when he crossed paths with the statuesque Relyn Tan. And then life became more meaningful and exciting.

After seven years of growing together in love and commitment, Kerwin and Relyn vowed “till death do us part” during an afternoon wedding at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the South Road Properties. The bride’s parents, engineer Renato and Linda Tan looked misty-eyed as Relyn took the hand of Kerwin at the start of the ceremony officiated by Rt. Rev. Msgr. Roberto Alesna, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Prof. Zdzislaw Kroplewski and Rt. Rev. Joselito Tajanlangit.