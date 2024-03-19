Cebu

Neri: Kerwin and Relyn’s wedding

Eve
BLISSFUL COUPLE. Mr. And Mrs. Kerwin Go (Relyn Tan) during their wedding reception at Chateau By The Sea.
BLISSFUL COUPLE. Mr. And Mrs. Kerwin Go (Relyn Tan) during their wedding reception at Chateau By The Sea.

It took sometime for film director Kerwin Go (youngest son of lawyer Manuel and Carmen Go) to find “the one.” Yes, he was taking his sweet time and enjoying bachelor life when he crossed paths with the statuesque Relyn Tan. And then life became more meaningful and exciting.

After seven years of growing together in love and commitment, Kerwin and Relyn vowed “till death do us part” during an afternoon wedding at the Chapel of San Pedro Calungsod at the South Road Properties. The bride’s parents, engineer Renato and Linda Tan looked misty-eyed as Relyn took the hand of Kerwin at the start of the ceremony officiated by Rt. Rev. Msgr. Roberto Alesna, Rt. Rev. Msgr. Prof. Zdzislaw Kroplewski and Rt. Rev. Joselito Tajanlangit.

NEWLYWEDS AND PARENTS. The couple with her parents, engineer Renato and Linda Tan (left), and his parents, lawyer Manuel and Carmen Go.
NEWLYWEDS AND PARENTS. The couple with her parents, engineer Renato and Linda Tan (left), and his parents, lawyer Manuel and Carmen Go.
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. From left: Heart Alvarez, Myra Lapitan, Deena Pages, Elena Ang, Deanie Go, the newlyweds, Raul Tan, Willie Go, Jefren Pages, lawyer Matt Jo and lawyer Tito Pintor.
PRINCIPAL SPONSORS. From left: Heart Alvarez, Myra Lapitan, Deena Pages, Elena Ang, Deanie Go, the newlyweds, Raul Tan, Willie Go, Jefren Pages, lawyer Matt Jo and lawyer Tito Pintor.
WEDDING ENTOURAGE. From left: Celine Que-Tan, Royce Tan (child), Chaya Go, Mikee Dela Cruz, Sari Estrada, Cheska Go, Gretchen Ho, Relynette Tan, Renalinda Tan, Rendalyn Tan, Relyn Tan-Go, Kerwin Go, Wayne Congmon, Michael Merchan, Karwin Go, Dexter Go, Linus Go, Dennis Go and children. Front: Skyler Plibundo and Carina Tan.
WEDDING ENTOURAGE. From left: Celine Que-Tan, Royce Tan (child), Chaya Go, Mikee Dela Cruz, Sari Estrada, Cheska Go, Gretchen Ho, Relynette Tan, Renalinda Tan, Rendalyn Tan, Relyn Tan-Go, Kerwin Go, Wayne Congmon, Michael Merchan, Karwin Go, Dexter Go, Linus Go, Dennis Go and children. Front: Skyler Plibundo and Carina Tan.
TAN CLAN. Family and extended family who came from Manila and abroad for the wedding.
TAN CLAN. Family and extended family who came from Manila and abroad for the wedding.
SECONDARY SPONSORS. From left: Renelyn Tan-Castillejos, Leanne Roa, Joy Go, the newlyweds, Kevin Go, Alex Roa and Dominic Castillejos.
SECONDARY SPONSORS. From left: Renelyn Tan-Castillejos, Leanne Roa, Joy Go, the newlyweds, Kevin Go, Alex Roa and Dominic Castillejos.
GO FAMILY. From left: Dexter, Kate, Cheska, Dolores, Kevin, Maning, Kerwin, Carmen, Joy, Debbie, Dennis, Linus, Karwin and girlfriend Jess Dickinson.
GO FAMILY. From left: Dexter, Kate, Cheska, Dolores, Kevin, Maning, Kerwin, Carmen, Joy, Debbie, Dennis, Linus, Karwin and girlfriend Jess Dickinson.

The sea-loving couple chose Chateau By The Sea in Mactan for the reception venue. Cocktails at the roof deck was a breezy affair with a stunning view of sun, sea and sky. For the wedding dinner, action shifted to the glass-enclosed ballroom decked out with blooms in glorious colors.

It was a joyful celebration of love in an enchanting setting on a blissful day!

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph