Neri: Korea MICE Con 2024

Korea has always been one of my favorite places to visit when it comes to traveling abroad. At this point, it is not even riding the K-Wave anymore — at least, not for me. And I’m sure many can relate. This fondness for Korea has long been a part of many Filipinos’ lives that it just is what it is — a deep appreciation of the country and its culture and, of course, an even deeper sense of friendship with its people.
This is why one of the events I always look forward to attending is the Korea MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Con Cebu that the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) organizes regularly.
This year, the organization had back-to-back events — from the Korea MICE Con Cebu 2024 that had 180 attendees at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, to the 2024 Korea Festival that happened on June 15 to 16, 2024 at SM Seaside City Cebu. Among those in attendance were the Consulate of Korea Republic in Cebu’s consuls, Korean and Philippine airline representatives, travel and tourism agencies and other key people in the industry.
In the event, the KTO explained in detail their MICE support and how groups traveling to Korea can qualify. The organization supports groups traveling to Korea for incentive tours (where participants are awarded a tour by their company) or corporate meetings (where participants attend at least a four-hour-long meeting or conference.) Other criteria for support include groups that stay in Korea for two nights or longer, have a minimum of 10 non-Korean nationals, and not are not classified as social groups, religious groups, student groups and fan clubs. KTO also offers different kinds of support depending on the quantity of travelers or how large the group is.
There were also others who did a presentation on the recent technological developments such as a new Korean travel app/platform and the updated procedures for VISA applications.
Consulate of Korea Republic in Cebu’s General Consul, Sewon Song, mentioned how the consulate assists the MICE industry through improvements to the convenience of visiting Korea. They have done this by opening a visa center, designating additional group e-visa and visa application agencies, and offering visa mail applications as well.
KTO director, Hyung Joon Kim, mentioned the MICE industry plays a crucial role in fostering international collaboration. “I encourage each one of you to take full advantage of this opportunity to share your knowledge, exchange ideas and collaborate on initiatives that will enhance our MICE industries.”
Somehow, events that the KTO organizes always give me a deeper sense of affinity with Korea, its culture and its people. I always end up meeting Korean nationals who are so warm and quick to welcome Filipinos to their country. Many of them have even relocated or chosen the Philippines to live in, and are deeply integrated in our country’s culture — being fluent in our language as well.