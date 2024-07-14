Neri: Korea MICE Con 2024

This is why one of the events I always look forward to attending is the Korea MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) Con Cebu that the Korea Tourism Organization (KTO) organizes regularly.

This year, the organization had back-to-back events — from the Korea MICE Con Cebu 2024 that had 180 attendees at Radisson Blu Hotel Cebu, to the 2024 Korea Festival that happened on June 15 to 16, 2024 at SM Seaside City Cebu. Among those in attendance were the Consulate of Korea Republic in Cebu’s consuls, Korean and Philippine airline representatives, travel and tourism agencies and other key people in the industry.

In the event, the KTO explained in detail their MICE support and how groups traveling to Korea can qualify. The organization supports groups traveling to Korea for incentive tours (where participants are awarded a tour by their company) or corporate meetings (where participants attend at least a four-hour-long meeting or conference.) Other criteria for support include groups that stay in Korea for two nights or longer, have a minimum of 10 non-Korean nationals, and not are not classified as social groups, religious groups, student groups and fan clubs. KTO also offers different kinds of support depending on the quantity of travelers or how large the group is.