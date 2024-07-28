Neri: Local theatre productions shine

Spearheading the project and BYC’s roster of teachers is none other than BYC’s founder, and production track and musical theatre track teacher Allan Nazareno. Among those in the teaching team are Alfie Mosqueda for dance, Everild Catugal for acting, Fitzgerald Galenzoga for vocal soloists, Rhodamie Chan for production management, Clariza Mae Sevilla as the production track coach and Miren Jordana Ramirez for stage management, alongside the guest faculty members Gabrielle Lada as voice coach and Dexter Teves as children’s track coach.

The Projections Tech of the production is Joyce Garcia — a Manila-based creative who has done commissioned works for projects in Australia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. And, for the children to learn the essentials of makeup and visual effects, Cheyenne Adamson, a professional make-up designer and cosplay artist, did an “Intro to Make-up Design Effects and Prosthetics” workshop.

It has always been a joy of mine to watch young people put up productions and run the show both on stage and behind the scenes. Seeing how much passion the children put into the work they do for the local arts scene never fails to warm my heart and give me a jolt of inspiration. It puts into perspective how, as adults, we sometimes lose passion for the things we love when life gets in the way. From this, I always end up remembering that we shouldn’t let life get in the middle of us doing the things we love. We owe it to our inner children to make room to do them.

The shows will be staged at the Henry Sy Sr. Auditorium of Sacred Heart School - Hijas de Jesus on Aug. 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.