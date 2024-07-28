Neri: Local theatre productions shine

In time for Cebu City’s Arts Month, the local theatre scene is alive and kicking with three weeks of back-to-back shows from two local theatre companies blazing a trail in their own right. Opening the month of August is Broadway Youth Cebuano’s production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” and, in the following weeks, Vaudeville Theatre Company’s production of “Nevermore - The Imaginary Life and Mysterious Death of Edgar Allan Poe.”
This week, I would like to highlight Broadway Youth Cebu, a well-loved entity that trains children and youth in stage production and musical theatre. Every year, Cebuano parents and their children look forward to the announcement of BYC’s annual production as it has long provided a platform for the youth to learn, put up and perform their favorite popular musicals for many years. This year, Disney’s beloved classic story of “Beauty and the Beast” comes to life on stage.
The children attend classes, training sessions and workshops for months before auditions for the culminating production open up for the children signed up in the Musical Theatre Track. All this happens while the Production Track members gear up for the hustle and bustle ahead.
Spearheading the project and BYC’s roster of teachers is none other than BYC’s founder, and production track and musical theatre track teacher Allan Nazareno. Among those in the teaching team are Alfie Mosqueda for dance, Everild Catugal for acting, Fitzgerald Galenzoga for vocal soloists, Rhodamie Chan for production management, Clariza Mae Sevilla as the production track coach and Miren Jordana Ramirez for stage management, alongside the guest faculty members Gabrielle Lada as voice coach and Dexter Teves as children’s track coach.
The Projections Tech of the production is Joyce Garcia — a Manila-based creative who has done commissioned works for projects in Australia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia and Hong Kong. And, for the children to learn the essentials of makeup and visual effects, Cheyenne Adamson, a professional make-up designer and cosplay artist, did an “Intro to Make-up Design Effects and Prosthetics” workshop.
It has always been a joy of mine to watch young people put up productions and run the show both on stage and behind the scenes. Seeing how much passion the children put into the work they do for the local arts scene never fails to warm my heart and give me a jolt of inspiration. It puts into perspective how, as adults, we sometimes lose passion for the things we love when life gets in the way. From this, I always end up remembering that we shouldn’t let life get in the middle of us doing the things we love. We owe it to our inner children to make room to do them.
The shows will be staged at the Henry Sy Sr. Auditorium of Sacred Heart School - Hijas de Jesus on Aug. 2, 2024, at 7 p.m., Aug. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Aug. 4 at 2 p.m.