Neri: Lorenzo and Jasmine: A match made in Heaven

Furniture exporter of Detalia Aurora Lorenzo Martin Rodriguez and interior designer of Sera Interior Design Studio Jasmine Kate Geson’s story is a treat for those who enjoy the friends-to-lovers trope. They both moved in the same circles until a steak night at a mutual friend’s house sparked something magical between them — but that’s a story for another day. For now, let me tell you about the day they got married.

There were three of us in the car, waiting in anticipation for the traffic to clear on the road leading to the church where Lorenzo and Jasmine were to be wed. I had the honor of being one of the readers for the mass ceremony, so I hastily hopped out of the car during a traffic lull and sprinted toward the church. It was a sunny afternoon, and when I arrived, I put on a reader’s robe and hurried to stand at the side of the altar, desperately trying to catch my breath.

The music started playing, and the groom, Lorenzo, was beaming with joy as he walked down the aisle. His best men, Gabriel Jose Rodriguez and Gabriel Ramon Arcenas, and the groom’s parents, Guillermo and Lorelei Rodriguez, followed soon after. Then the principal sponsors (Vicente Lao, Charles Cuenco, Manuel Monzon, Edward Uy, Stephen Geson, Henry Dihiansan, John Teodoro Tecson, Kenneth Geson, Joel Pascual, Margarita Sarmiento, Cherrie To-ong, Maria Rosario Rita, Sagrario Abao, Chelo Calabro, Ma. Cristina Chua, Ma. Teresa Tecson, Hediliza Segarra, and Chona Pascual) took their turn.

The entourage that followed included the groomsmen — Serafin Geson III, Ryan Justin Reyes, Jose Aaron Espina, and Robin Edsel Sebastian Medalle; the bridesmaids—Erinn Makenzie Geson, Beatrice Anne Liu, Samantha Nicole Yu, and Nicole Andrea Alegrado; the bearers — Christian Luis Geson, Gabriel Jon Cuenco, and Jacob Nicholas Geson; and the flower girls — Martine Amelia Geson, Sofia Anne Cuenco, Olivia Anne Cuenco, Penelope Louise Paulin, and Sienna Manuelle Reyes.

The Maid of Honor was none other than the bride’s sister, Samantha Kirsten Geson, and the Matron of Honor was her best friend and cousin, Darlene Mae G. Reyes.

I had thought that the sprint there would be the last time I would have to catch my breath, but then the crowd stood up for the bride. As soon as the choir started singing “How Beautiful” and the doors opened for Jasmine, I found I lost my breath again. She was a breathtaking bride! When she locked eyes with Lorenzo, it felt like a movie. Many of us were blinking back tears as her parents, Nick and Jesusa Conchita Geson, walked her toward her groom.

The officiating priest, Fr. Sigmund De Guzman, conducted the entire ceremony and delivered a wonderfully personalized homily about the couple.

The celebration continued at Radisson Blu Cebu. That whole day, Lorenzo and Jasmine dazzled every room they were in with their joyful smiles. Celebrating their union at the reception venue filled with sparkling lights, it felt like — without a doubt — they were a match made in heaven.

With Lorenzo’s gentle nature and Jasmine’s kind-hearted charisma, we are all excited for what the future holds for these two wonderful people. Congratulations on your “happily ever after!”