Neri: Memories and melodies

One of the recent memories that I can’t seem to shake off my mind is the “Huni ug Hudyaka sa Pasko” debut concert of the UP (University of the Philippines) Symphony Orchestra in Cebu.

It’s one thing to listen to orchestra music blaring in speakers at home, but it is a whole other ball game to listen to a sixty-five piece full orchestra live. I have seen orchestras before—like on the sets of some musicals I’ve watched — and they were beautiful. But, to be immersed in the grandeur of sixty-five instrumentalists that played in such a perfect way was something indescribable. The sound of multiple instruments playing in synchronicity, while others deliberately stood out, created layers of melodies that seeped inside my soul and carried it away in waves.

There were times where I would break away from my trance to look around at the people in the audience with me, and would see so many of them closing their eyes and gently shaking or nodding their heads to the melodies that soared around us. Muting one sense heightens the others, after all. And, closing one’s eyes helps one focus on the sound.

The program featured many Christmas favorites, some selections from West Side Story, some songs sang by a soprano, “Magellan” by Yoyoy Villame sung by a tenor, and other classical pieces and Filipino favorites.

A personal favorite (and, in my opinion, the most breathtaking piece) was the one that welcomed us after the intermission — a beautiful “Overture for Senyor Sto. Niño de Cebu” arranged by Roberto G. Del Rosario.

The piece and its effects on the audience was pure magic. I wish I had a recording of it I could play to you right now because there are absolutely not enough words in all the languages to properly describe all the feelings that piece incited for me as a Cebuano. An overwhelming sense of nostalgia mixed with pride would barely describe it. It wasn’t just touching or hypnotic — it was transcendent.

Hearing the medley of songs that honored Cebu’s patron saint played in a full orchestra was a cultural and spiritual experience that my family and I could not stop talking about long after the concert.

With that, I would like to commend the UP Alumni Association Cebu Chapter, UP Cebu Educational Research Foundation Inc., UP System, and — of course — the UP Symphony Orchestra for bringing such delight to the Cebuano audience.