Neri: Merry Christmas to one and all! PB’s Christmas party

Set against a backdrop of the still waters of Orion Beach all aglow with bright-colored lanterns, the Christmas party of Plantation Bay came alive with the theme “An Oriental Soirée.” The annual celebration is a much anticipated event in the resort because it is the time when the staff from the different departments put their heads together to come up with presentations that can match professionally run productions. Yes, talents are a-plenty among the PB family, thanks to president/chief executive officer Manny Gonzalez who has always encouraged and fully supported his staff to develop their potentials outside their professional duties.