Neri: Merry Christmas to one and all! PB’s Christmas party

Set against a backdrop of the still waters of Orion Beach all aglow with bright-colored lanterns, the Christmas party of Plantation Bay came alive with the theme “An Oriental Soirée.” The annual celebration is a much anticipated event in the resort because it is the time when the staff from the different departments put their heads together to come up with presentations that can match professionally run productions. Yes, talents are a-plenty among the PB family, thanks to president/chief executive officer Manny Gonzalez who has always encouraged and fully supported his staff to develop their potentials outside their professional duties.
The program unfolded right after the yummy dinner buffet. With “An Oriental Soirée” theme, the cultural presentations focused on the countries of China, Vietnam, Japan and Thailand. It was a friendly and fun competition for the four teams.
Grand prize winner was Team Thailand composed of the Kitchen and Spa departments. First place went to Team Japan from the Executive Office, Finance, HRD, and Housekeeping. The second place was awarded to Team Vietnam from Food & Beverage, and Recreation while the third place went to Team China from the Front Office, Engineering and Sales. Raffle prizes added to the excitement of the evening.
A very interesting segment was the “Flavor Me” cinematic piece by Plantation Bay showcasing the unique character of the resort and highlighting the distinctive experiences there in. This visual storytelling initiative also “aims to redefine how Philippine tourism is presented to the world—shifting perceptions, emphasizing the country’s diverse appeal, and celebrating its culture, landscapes and hospitality.”