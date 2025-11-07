Neri Miranda claps back at ‘aging’ comments

NERI Naig-Miranda drew mixed reactions online after posting a photo of herself gardening in her sunroom.

In the post, Neri shared, “While listening to the rain, I started planting arugula, lettuce and kangkong. Then I took care of my succulents… wiping the leaves, rearranging them one by one.”

She appeared makeup-free and wore a pink shirt. Some netizens commented that she looked “haggard” and “older.”

Others defended her, saying, “If this is what a haggard looks like, then what does that make the rest of us?” and “She’s beautiful, happy and living simply.”

Neri responded to critics: “When I woke up this morning, I saw so many notifications… Someone said, ‘What happened to Neri? She looks haggard and old.’ I was never born beautiful. I knew that, and it was an insecurity when I was younger.

“So what if I’m not pretty? So what if I don’t look like everyone else on TV or social media? Because now, at 42, I’ve learned to love and accept this face, this body, this quiet, simple version of me.” / HBL