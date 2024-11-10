Neri: New luxe mall lights up A.S. Fortuna

During the past few weeks, most Cebu City northerners have either heard of or caught a glimpse of the line of cars outside “the fancy new SM mall that opened somewhere down A.S. Fortuna St.” Without a doubt its presence brightens up the street with a luxe and modern feel — but what’s with all the buzz about this new mall?
I’ve only been inside once so far, and what I can tell you is that its grand launch fell nothing short of how you’d expect the opening of SM’s newest premier mall would go. Starting the event with a bang was the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the front of the SM Department Store that featured an explosion of pink confetti — perfectly relevant with the theme of Pink October. Although many guests and VIPs from all over the country came to witness the momentous occasion, the star of the show was the chairman of SM Prime himself, Hans Sy, who was one of the first to throw coins for good luck and fortune into the store.
Because it was so packed, I was hardly able to take pictures — so I had settled into just living in the moment and feeling the same excitement the crowd was feeling. All over the mall that day, the stores held their own special activations and deals to celebrate the opening, but one of the pocket events I found myself marinating in quite comfortably was the afterparty at the hallway near the Izakaya Terrace. Great food, good music and amazing company — it was one for the SM books.
I did have two regrets that day: the first was that I didn’t stay longer and the second was that I shouldn’t have worn high heels because walking around the new Japanese-themed premiere SM is definitely an experience in itself.
So, dare I admit that the buzzed-about SM J Mall is worth braving the traffic for? I actually do. From what I’ve seen, the store brands have poured all their best and newest stocks into their SM J Mall branches. On top of the selection of items to choose from, there are also other upcoming facilities in the pipeline like a recreation area with boulder climbing activities, escape rooms, a trampoline park, virtual game simulators, a virtual golf arena and a roller-skating rink.
Although I have not visited since the opening, I can only imagine that the mall is now running in full swing with the signature bustle of mall-goers that SM is definitely known for.