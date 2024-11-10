Neri: New luxe mall lights up A.S. Fortuna

I did have two regrets that day: the first was that I didn’t stay longer and the second was that I shouldn’t have worn high heels because walking around the new Japanese-themed premiere SM is definitely an experience in itself.

So, dare I admit that the buzzed-about SM J Mall is worth braving the traffic for? I actually do. From what I’ve seen, the store brands have poured all their best and newest stocks into their SM J Mall branches. On top of the selection of items to choose from, there are also other upcoming facilities in the pipeline like a recreation area with boulder climbing activities, escape rooms, a trampoline park, virtual game simulators, a virtual golf arena and a roller-skating rink.