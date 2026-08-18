Neri: Newsbits

Over at Stein and Gabel Bistro on Juana Osmeña St. is an abstract art exhibit, “Assemblage,” running till the end of the month.

Participating artists include Celso Pepito, Dexter Alazas, Jojo Sagayno, Radel Paredes, Lyn Getub, Bea Therese Bajarias, Govinda Jean and Ilyn Chua.

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And speaking of perk-ups, the visit of newly crowned British beauties definitely livened up our dear city. Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier, who is half Cebuana, led the group that included Miss Grand United Kingdom Pooja Ghodekar, Miss Wales 2026 Ellie Corcoran and Sisterhood Ambassador 2026 Vanessa Nadamba. They spent time at the Nest Boutique of top fashion designer Philip Rodriguez, who then organized an impromptu press conference at the next-door Tsim Sha Tsui.

Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier is no stranger to our Queen City. Her mom is Cebuana, and she was first runner-up in the Miss Cebu 2025 competition.

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After a brief closure, Ulli’s Streets of Asia is back, offering its version of popular hawker food from around Asia. Still in the same area in Ayala Center, near the Luzon Ave. entrance, the cheerily renovated restaurant has a cozy and casual vibe for relaxed dining.

“Return Trip” was how the young Urbinas dubbed its reopening last Aug. 8. At the forefront were the grandchildren of Julita Urbina, the matriarch of the clan and founder of the group of restaurants under the Laguna brand.