Neri: Newsbits

The Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI) has announced that nominations are open for the 2026 Grand Chamber Awards, honoring business leaders who have contributed to economic growth, community development and nation-building. The categories are Entrepreneur of the Year; Socially Responsible Entrepreneur of the Year; Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year; Countryside Entrepreneur; Technopreneur; Innovation Leader; Sustainable Futures Entrepreneur; and Late Bloomer Entrepreneur. Nominees should be owners, presidents or CEOs of a Cebu-based or homegrown Cebu enterprise. The deadline for nominations is September 1.
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Coming up on Aug. 30 at The Mall of NUSTAR Resort is the activity dubbed “Handurawan,” a celebration of local creativity, at 6 p.m. One of the highlights is the book signing and reading of excerpts from “Out of Parian,” a collection of stories by history buff Gavin Sanson Bagares.
“Folklore Fashion Fest: Wearable Art Show,” which showcases creations that celebrate Filipino mythology and culture, unfolds the next day. Dexter Alazas of Admire Models Philippines and Wear Cebu invites all arts, culture and heritage enthusiasts, as well as young designers and fashion devotees, to join and showcase creations for a grand celebration of Filipino culture and couture.
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Art exhibitions are perking up the scene. Ongoing at the Art Hall of SM City is the second one-man exhibit of artist Lucilo Sagayno, entitled “Pilit Pintal Dos.” The exhibit ends on Sept. 20.
Over at Stein and Gabel Bistro on Juana Osmeña St. is an abstract art exhibit, “Assemblage,” running till the end of the month.
Participating artists include Celso Pepito, Dexter Alazas, Jojo Sagayno, Radel Paredes, Lyn Getub, Bea Therese Bajarias, Govinda Jean and Ilyn Chua.
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And speaking of perk-ups, the visit of newly crowned British beauties definitely livened up our dear city. Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier, who is half Cebuana, led the group that included Miss Grand United Kingdom Pooja Ghodekar, Miss Wales 2026 Ellie Corcoran and Sisterhood Ambassador 2026 Vanessa Nadamba. They spent time at the Nest Boutique of top fashion designer Philip Rodriguez, who then organized an impromptu press conference at the next-door Tsim Sha Tsui.
Miss Universe Great Britain Angela Aumonier is no stranger to our Queen City. Her mom is Cebuana, and she was first runner-up in the Miss Cebu 2025 competition.
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After a brief closure, Ulli’s Streets of Asia is back, offering its version of popular hawker food from around Asia. Still in the same area in Ayala Center, near the Luzon Ave. entrance, the cheerily renovated restaurant has a cozy and casual vibe for relaxed dining.
“Return Trip” was how the young Urbinas dubbed its reopening last Aug. 8. At the forefront were the grandchildren of Julita Urbina, the matriarch of the clan and founder of the group of restaurants under the Laguna brand.