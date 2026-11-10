Neri: Newsbits

On the frontline was Consul General Yudai Ueno, who warmly greeted his guests, among them government officials, business and civic leaders, friends from the academe and cultural sector, members of the Japanese community in Cebu and more.

The ballroom looked festive, with food kiosks and ikebana flower arrangements from members of Ikebana International Cebu Chapter on display. Also in strategic areas were booths from government and cultural institutions like JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency), the Japan Foundation and the Japanese Council of Local Authorities for International Relations, as well as corporate partners and business connections like Philcopy Corp., Fujifilm Business Innovation Philippines, Kyocera Document Solutions Philippines and Lapu-Lapu-Cebu International College.

The program began with welcome remarks from Consul General Yudai Ueno. He spoke about the enduring ties, reflecting “the shared commitment of both nations to building bridges between communities and creating opportunities for future generations.” He expressed hope that the bond of friendship would continue to grow stronger and inspire greater collaboration and lasting partnerships for many years to come.

The evening’s entertainment showcased the powerful rhythms of Japanese tradition, with Lapu-Lapu-Cebu International School presenting a taiko drum performance. On the other hand, the lively “Welcome to Cebu” and “I Love Cebu” presentations spoke of the warmth and vibrant spirit of our beloved province. Another program highlight was the ikebana flower arrangement demonstration by Professor Masakazu Nakamura of Ikenobo International, Kyoto, Japan.

A significant part of the celebration was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the town of Oizumi, Gunma Prefecture, Japan, and Marigondon National High School and Cabancalan National High School in Mandaue City. The parties committed to strengthening academic cooperation, promoting cultural exchanges and fostering deeper understanding and friendship among students and educators.

The red-letter event was a meaningful celebration not just of friendship but also of shared history, cultural harmony and a future anchored on collaboration, from trade and infrastructure to education and grassroots exchange.

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“Two Shores, One Pacific” was a dinner affair featuring a culinary collaboration between Peru and the Philippines, two distant shores sharing the Pacific Ocean. On one side, Executive Chef Marcel Ramos, along with Chefs Sara Abadia and Vince Tapayan of DAVOS, the signature restaurant of Fairfield by Marriott in Mactan, took on the challenge from a Filipino perspective. On the other end, Peruvian Chef Rodrigo Serrano of DIP Nikkei at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort presented Peru through a Nikkei lens, combining Japanese technique with a Peruvian soul. They joined hands to come up with a unique dinner at DAVOS that was somewhat familiar but actually completely new.

It was a sit-down dinner that started with Pampagana, or appetizer, a take on our native kinilaw and Peru’s ceviche. Then came the seafood, pork and beef entrees, and finally the dessert. They were all a delicate and delicious blend of flavors, ingredients and cooking techniques from two countries on distant shores, bound by the one great Pacific Ocean!

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Coming up on November 20 and 21 at Centerstage, SM Seaside, is “MOM: The Musical (Melodies of Margaret),” a presentation by Don Bosco Technical College-Cebu and the Association of Salesian Cooperators-Phil. South Province. Proceeds will fund the school’s scholarship program.

The musical is a look into the life of Margherita Occhiena, the mother of St. John Bosco, founder of the Salesians of Don Bosco, the Institute of the Daughters of Mary Help of Christians and the Association of Salesian Cooperators. She is honored as the first Salesian Cooperator, as she was the first lay helper of her son when he took care of abandoned boys at the Valdocco Oratory in Turin. She was declared Venerable in 2006.

DBTC-Cebu Rector Fr. Randy Figuracion says, “This musical introduces Mamma Margaret to a new generation who, we pray, will be inspired by her example of humble service and sacrifice and practicing a preferential option for the youth, especially the poorest.”

The creative team behind the play’s script and songs is composed of members of the Salesian Music Ministry, headed by Musical Director Niño Bañares. The team includes DBTC-Cebu instructor Jiggy Ramirez and Michael Lapid, as well as Charles Las Piñas, Elvis Somotsot and Neil Salarda, who handled the musical arrangements. The director is Mary Rose Villacastin Maghuyop.