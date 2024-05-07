Neri: Newsbits

South Africa is celebrating 30 years of freedom and its tourism arm, the South African Tourism (SAT), finds it an opportune time to campaign for more visitors to their country.
Two weeks ago, SAT official Neliswa Nkani conducted a tourism workshop with Cebu’s travel movers at Seda Hotel. Helping her coordinate the activity were Cebu Fortune Travel’s Aida Uy, who will be installed as the Honorary Consul of South Africa in Cebu, and Alan Carvajal of Travelways, the president of Cebu Travel & Tours Alliance.
Nkani came up with a comprehensive presentation of South Africa’s attractions and opened the eyes of her audience to the untouched beauty of her country as well as its progressive and modern developments. Think scenic mountains, natural wonders, stunning sea views, national parks, huge game reserves, majestic cliffs along with up-to-date shopping centers, exclusive restaurants, interesting museums, entertainment destinations and more. All irresistible for those who love to explore and enjoy destinations that offer varied attractions.
*
DIP NIKKEI is the latest come-on at Sheraton Cebu Mactan. A dining destination that offers a fusion of modern Peruvian and Japanese cuisine, the specialty restaurant is the first of its kind hereabouts. As Sheraton general manager Dottie Wurgler-Cronin put it, “We have selected Nikkei, a concept complementing the Sheraton brand, because we want to be a destination not only for rooms but also for our gastronomic adventure.”
Nikkei cuisine came about when people of Japanese ancestry who lived outside their homeland crafted dishes which incorporated their culinary traditions with ingredients found in their adopted country. Nikkei cuisine is known for its bold flavors highlighting daring combinations with Peruvian fare. Holding court at the Nikkei kitchen is Peruvian Chef de Cuisine’s Rodrigo Serrano who meticulously devised Un Baile Nikkei for the opening day menu.
*
It was an afternoon of colorful kaftans at Quest Hotel & Conference Center when former Senator Nikki Coseteng came to town to present her collection of one-of-a-kind pieces dubbed “Kaftan One” to the chic ladies of Cebu. Mostly made of handwoven fabrics in cotton, silk, viscose, linen and other blends sourced from different countries, the collection spoke of elegance and style as well as exotic designs and vibrant colors.
Coseteng shared her kaftan stories highlighting the artistry and timelessness of kaftans and how she has made use of our indigenous fabrics for her meticulously curated collection.