Neri: Newsbits

Nkani came up with a comprehensive presentation of South Africa’s attractions and opened the eyes of her audience to the untouched beauty of her country as well as its progressive and modern developments. Think scenic mountains, natural wonders, stunning sea views, national parks, huge game reserves, majestic cliffs along with up-to-date shopping centers, exclusive restaurants, interesting museums, entertainment destinations and more. All irresistible for those who love to explore and enjoy destinations that offer varied attractions.

*

DIP NIKKEI is the latest come-on at Sheraton Cebu Mactan. A dining destination that offers a fusion of modern Peruvian and Japanese cuisine, the specialty restaurant is the first of its kind hereabouts. As Sheraton general manager Dottie Wurgler-Cronin put it, “We have selected Nikkei, a concept complementing the Sheraton brand, because we want to be a destination not only for rooms but also for our gastronomic adventure.”

Nikkei cuisine came about when people of Japanese ancestry who lived outside their homeland crafted dishes which incorporated their culinary traditions with ingredients found in their adopted country. Nikkei cuisine is known for its bold flavors highlighting daring combinations with Peruvian fare. Holding court at the Nikkei kitchen is Peruvian Chef de Cuisine’s Rodrigo Serrano who meticulously devised Un Baile Nikkei for the opening day menu.