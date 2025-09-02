Neri: Newsbits

Cebu

Excitement was in the air at the Ayala Activity Center during the 4th Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards (CTHA) organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) to recognize outstanding performance of individuals in the hospitality sector.

CTHA HEADLINERS. HRRACI president Mia Singson Leon, GM of Quest Hotel, and CTHA 2025 chairman Ron Manalang, GM of Seda Central Bloc.
CTHA AWARDEES. The awardees of the 4th Cebu Tourism and Hospitality Awards, from left: Hospitality and Tourism Educator of the Year: Welou Dil B. Diaz, University of Cebu-Main Campus; Hotel and Resort Manager of the Year: Key Ann B. Garcia, Nustar Resort & Casino Cebu; Sustainability Champion of the Year: Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan represented by HR Business Partner Lyndee Reyes; Front of the House Employee of the Year: Jason D. Tampus, Belmont Hotel Mactan; Heart of the House Employee of the Year: Cresta R. Oba, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown; Supervisor of the Year: Lychiell Jane Alde, Bai Hotel Cebu; Best Marketing Campaign of the Year: Nustar Resort & Casino Cebu represented by Senior PR Manager Apollo Noel Santos.
Frontliners were HRRACI president Mia Singson Leon, general manager of Quest Hotel, who shared that the awards were born out of the industry’s determination to honor those who went above and beyond during the pandemic and typhoon Odette; and CTHA 2025 chairman Ron Manalang, GM of Seda Central Bloc, who stated that the awards embody the industry’s mission to elevate Cebu’s reputation as a premier tourist destination. Meanwhile, special guest Department of Tourism Central Visayas Regional Director Judy Gabato underscored the fact that the awards honor not just skills but also the warmth and dedication that make guests feel at home in our island province.

This year’s awardees with their individual categories are featured in the photo on this page.

THE CX TEAM. From left: GHA Rica Mari Fernandez; from Cargo department, Paolo Rivero and Jacky Ybañez; from Commercial dept. Juvy Cosejo and Chinkee Bayaborda; Cargo department’s Jonathan Jumao-as; Airport’s Charlene Presbitero; from Commercial Anna Maria Lee; Country Head PH Vishnu Rajendran; Airport’s Chester Brazalote; Commercial’s Hazel Tagimacruz and GHA Leslie Angel Eguia.
Cathay Pacific (CX) Airways has proudly announced that the twice daily service between Cebu and Hong Kong has resumed starting Sept. 1. This good news was formally shared by CX country head Philippines Vishnu Rajendran during a celebratory lunch at Radisson Blu. He also took the opportunity to give updates on the new destinations of CX, among them, Munich, Rome, Brussels, Dallas, Melbourne, Tokyo, Beijing and Hyderabad.

CHEERS. A toast to Cathay Pacific Airways for the resumption of the twice daily flight to Hong Kong, from left: Cebu City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, PROC Consul General Zhang Zhen, Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, CX Country Head-Phil. Vishnu Rajendran and Director General of the HK Economic & Trade Office Libera Cheng.
Special guest was Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro who was once-upon-a-time part of the CX family in Hong Kong. In her brief talk, she mentioned how she developed discipline, stamina and efficient service during her years as a flight attendant of CX. Also giving a short message was Libera Cheng, Director General of the Hongkong Economic and Trade Office, who said that the additional daily flight is a welcome development for all.

RAFFLE PRIZE WINNER. Zenaida Chua of Worldwide Travel flanked by CX Country Head Phil. Vishnu Rajendran and Cebu District Sales & Marketing Manager Hazel Tagimacruz.
As in all CX celebrations, the get-together ended with the raffling off of two Business class tickets. The lucky winner? Zenaida Chua of Worldwide Travel.

GORDON RAMSAY and his O.G.R. burger now available at Street Burger in Mactan Newtown. Right photo shows the VIPs at the opening of Fish & Chips, from left, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe Albiso, LapuLapu City Mayor Cindi Chan, Megaworld Corporation Head of Public Relations & Media Affairs Harold Geronimo and Gordon Ramsay Philippines Managing Partner Raymond Magdaluyo.
Michelin-starred chef Gordon Ramsay has made his presence felt in Cebu with the opening of two restaurants at the Belmont Hotel building in Mactan Newtown, Lapulapu City. Now in full operation are the Gordon Ramsay Fish & Chips (the first in Asia), and Street Burger by Gordon Ramsay.

The menu in Fish & Chips carries favorites like Slipper Lobster & Shrimp, Gordon’s Combo (fish, shrimp and chicken), Dirty Chips, Fishwich, Shrimpwich, Chickenwich, Koffman’s Fries, handcrafted milkshakes and more. Meanwhile, the Street Burger specials include the iconic O.G.R. (Original Gordon Ramsey recipe), Hell’s Kitchen Burger, G.F.C. Burger (Gordon’s Fried Chicken), Classic Cheese, Mexican Smash plus fries, salads and desserts. Definitely welcome additions to Cebu’s food scene.

