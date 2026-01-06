Neri: Newsbits

For its inaugural flight to Hanoi, Vietnam Airlines came up with the tagline “From the heart of Cebu to the soul of Hanoi.” Yes, the airline has come to Cebu with thrice weekly flights to Hanoi.
The inaugural flight celebration on the first week of December was an afternoon affair at NUSTAR. Man of the hour was Doan Vu, general manager of the Philippine Branch Office of Vietnam Airlines (VA), assisted by Marie Salvador, sales manager-Philippines of VA. Special guest was Vietnam Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh who lauded the meaningful celebration with the hope of more tourist exchanges between the two countries. Also present were Department of Tourism (DOT) Director of Market Development Zeny Pallugna and DOT 7 OIC Director Geleena Dimpas. Guests at the gathering were the movers of the Cebu travel industry.
Hanoi, known as the city of the old and the new, offers visitors a highly diverse travel experience with its cultural and historical relics, craft villages and varied tourist attractions.
***
Stronghold Insurance Company, a non-life insurance service provider, has strengthened its presence in Cebu with the opening of the new expanded office in Lahug of businessman Nelson Dy. Known as the Cebu-Ayala office, the workplace was blessed and inaugurated a fortnight ago with Stronghold chairman David Mercado Jr., vice chairman Ma. Victoria Mercado, SVP Joel Almagro, Pio Fulache of Medallion Transport, Bohol business magnate Albert and Josephine Uy as ribbon-cutting sponsors. The Ayala-Cebu office has the distinction of having been awarded by Stronghold for Highest Production and Collection.
A thanksgiving lunch followed at the City Sports Club with the Stronghold Cebu team in full attendance. Highlight during the brief program was the offering of a toast for the 65 years of fruitful existence of Stronghold Insurance Co. Inc.
***
It has become an annual tradition for the Cebu Travel and Tours Alliance Inc. to have the induction of officers during its holiday get-together at the City Sports Club. Once again Alan Carvajal of Travelways was elected president with hardworking Angelita “Baby” Dy as vice president. Inducting officer was Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival who spoke of working closer with the travel industry and strengthening community-based tourism. The gathering brought together travel trade professionals, airline executives and tourism personalities.