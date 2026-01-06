Neri: Newsbits

For its inaugural flight to Hanoi, Vietnam Airlines came up with the tagline “From the heart of Cebu to the soul of Hanoi.” Yes, the airline has come to Cebu with thrice weekly flights to Hanoi.

The inaugural flight celebration on the first week of December was an afternoon affair at NUSTAR. Man of the hour was Doan Vu, general manager of the Philippine Branch Office of Vietnam Airlines (VA), assisted by Marie Salvador, sales manager-Philippines of VA. Special guest was Vietnam Ambassador to the Philippines Lai Thai Binh who lauded the meaningful celebration with the hope of more tourist exchanges between the two countries. Also present were Department of Tourism (DOT) Director of Market Development Zeny Pallugna and DOT 7 OIC Director Geleena Dimpas. Guests at the gathering were the movers of the Cebu travel industry.