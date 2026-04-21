Neri: Newsbits

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A taste of New York in the dear old town is what Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Grill offers at its recently opened location at The North Wing of SM City Cebu. Originally established by Wolfgang Zwiener in New York, the classy restaurant boasts of melt-in-the-mouth steaks using dry-aged USDA Prime Black Angus beef shipped directly from the USA. Yes, the Wolfgang steaks are world-class and they definitely are the best hereabouts.

Aside from steaks, also on the menu is the legendary NY Pastrami Sandwich along with Short Rib Quesadillas, Baked Alaska, the Peruvian favorite Parihuela and more. Then there are the grill specials as well as burgers, pasta, soups and salads. A lively group of media influencers got a taste of all these when Raymond Magdaluyo, the lead partner of Wolfgang’s Steakhouse Philippines played lunch host one bright and beautiful day.

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To celebrate International Women’s Month, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort — under the helm of general manager Dottie Wurgler — invited media friends to a six-course dinner at its Michelin-selected restaurant, Dip Nikkei. The restaurant specializes in Peruvian-Japanese cuisine which blends Japanese cooking techniques and ingredients with Peruvian flavors and ingredients.

Dubbed Mar y Raices (Sea & Roots), the dinner menu prepared by Peruvian Chef Rodrigo Serrano was both diverse and harmonious — a unique fusion that highlighted the flavors and techniques from both cultures bringing to mind the happy mix of Peruvian zest and warmth and the discipline and precision of the Japanese.

The yummies during the delightful dinner included the Otoshi, the Ceviche Bar, the Sushi Bar, the Pulpo & Andes, the Shiro Miso & Cod, the Seco de Carrillera and the Maracuya — Mango Coco.

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A new addition to the hotels in Mactan Island is Fairfield by Marriott located at the Mahi Center, an integrated business and lifestyle destination within the premises of the Mactan Economic Zone 1. The nine-story edifice is the first Marriott-branded city hotel in the island. It has 196 rooms, three meeting rooms and a function room.

The day of the official launch was a happy occasion with Bruce Winton, area general manager of Marriott Philippines in attendance and the frontliners of the AppleOne Group (developer of the property) playing hosts — president/chief executive officer Ray Go Manigsca, vice president of Hospitality Samantha Manigsaca and the Queen Bee, chairperson, engineer Venus Manigsaca.