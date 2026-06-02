Neri: Newsbits

Now that she’s out of politics, former Cebu governor Gwen Garcia has found another calling. Dynamic and hardworking as ever, she is focusing her energy on the GFG Assessment and Training Center, a training facility she has set up offering technical-vocational courses in coordination with Tesda (Technical Education & Skills Development Authority) to empower people through skills development and livelihood opportunities.

The facility offers Computer Systems Servicing NC II, which equips students with skills in installing, configuring and troubleshooting computer systems; Data Analytics Level III, which teaches students to collect, analyze and interpret data for business decisions; Cyber Threat Monitoring Level I, which trains students to identify and respond to cyber threats; and Content Creation (Social Media) Level III, which focuses on creating engaging content for social media platforms.

More than a hundred trainees were honored during the Recognition Ceremony and distribution of Certificates of Completion two weeks ago at the center’s premises at the Oakridge IT Center II. Among the special guests were Tesda Deputy Director General Undersecretary Vidal Villanueva III, Philippine Navy Lt. Commander Emmanuel Amores, who is the chief of the Naval Cyber Warfare Group Central, and Tesda Provincial Director Carlitos Quintano.

**

Zonta Club of Cebu II had its installation of the 2026–2028 officers and board of directors last week at Casino Español. With “dark blue denim” as the party theme, the stage was set for a relaxed and fun gathering.

At the forefront of the club is President Dr. Maria Asunción “Chona” Del Prado-Tremedal. Now on its 45th year, Zonta Club of Cebu II remains committed to “building a better world for women and girls.”

**

The Cebu Lighthouse at Il Corso at the SRP is not your usual lighthouse. Unlike traditional lighthouses that guide ships, this one is “a hub of culture, creativity and fun.” It showcases an interactive journey through Cebu’s rich maritime history, with Angel Anjo as guide, and features the largest indoor mural by Urban Arts PH. This lighthouse is not only a landmark but also a place to gather and create memories.