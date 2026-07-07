Neri: Newsbits

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On sked for July 15 is the book launch of “Tam-is,” a compilation of heirloom delicacies of Cebu by food historian Louella Eslao Alix. The venue is The Kabilin Center of Casa Gorordo.

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Plantation Bay marks its 30th year of “bringing guests to another world, another time” on July 16. The celebration of its Pearl Anniversary is at Galapagos Beach. By the way, Plantation Bay proudly shares the positive feedback on the Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy available at its Spa. Painless and non-invasive, it promotes overall well-being by increasing oxygen levels circulating in the body. Definitely a “must-try.”

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“Bob’s Digital Garden” was an exhibition of photographs at the third floor of Robinsons Galleria a fortnight ago. Bob is none other than Robert Pableo Lim, a published writer and commercial photographer who has had five one-man shows to his name. This time around, his weeklong photo exhibit (June 21–26) offered a landscape of images where technology and artistry intertwined. More than a display of photographs, it was a carefully cultivated collection of visual narratives, each frame an artistic take on the chosen subject.

Opening day was a colorful affair highlighted by songs and dances. Guests of honor for the ribbon-cutting ceremony were Mrs. Cherique Larrazabal Garcia, Mr. Harry Co and yours truly. Program host Dante Luzon also sang the “Pasayawa Ko Day” number with Ana Trazona. The University of Cebu dancers performed the Tinikling and then asked for audience participation. Meanwhile, Bob’s wife, Jane, graciously greeted the guests, who were all admirers of Bob’s works. Also present were eldest son Japhet and youngest daughter Mariya.

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Another recent art exhibition was called “Art For Cane.” Held at the lobby of Radisson Blu Hotel, it was a fundraising initiative of the hotel to support elderly mobility by providing indigent senior citizens with walking canes. A creative and meaningful activity bringing together art and compassion!