Neri: Nostalgic at 90

HAPPY FACES. Lawyer Augusto and Elizabeth Go with dear relative, Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice chairperson of Filinvest Land Inc.
HAPPY FACES. Lawyer Augusto and Elizabeth Go with dear relative, Lourdes Josephine Gotianun-Yap, vice chairperson of Filinvest Land Inc.
I BELIEVE. Atty. Augusto W. Go singing his favorite song with Mitch Valdez, Jun Polistico, Celeste Legaspi and Arthur Chung.
GUESTS. (From left) Carlos and Kit Yeung, Edwardo and Medy Ngo, Beth Go, Teresin Mendezona, Marilou and Ramon Ong, Jun and Nora Muntuerto. Standing are Eric and Marylou Ang.
GUESTS (From left) Josie and Denise Chung, Trixie and Cora Corpuz, Pressy and Victor Go and Veronica Dee. Standing are Timothy Go and Beth Go.
GAISANO CLAN. (From left) Margaret Gaisano Ang; Gina, Edward, Benito and Christine Gaisano; Atty. Augusto W. Go; Jack, Peter and Rosemarie Gaisano; Beth Go; Vicky G. Chua; Janet, Alex and Paul Gaisano. Seated is Enrico Ang.
GRAND CELEBRATION. At the 90th birthday celebration of Atty. Augusto W. Go. Shown here with loving wife Elizabeth and devoted daughter Candice.
SACRED HEART PRIESTS with Beth Go (second from left): Fr. Ernie Javier, Fr. Cesar Marin, Fr. Jun-jun Borres and Fr. Ari Dy.
GUS GO (seated) with (from left) Wil Uy, Basil Ong, Wilson Lim and Candice.
RELATIVES AND WELLWISHERS.

All eyes and ears were on Atty. Augusto W. Go when he welcomed guests at his 90th birthday party at the Grand Ballroom of Marco Polo Plaza Cebu. He turned nostalgic as he narrated his beginnings — a premature baby of a 47-year-old mother. He also looked back at the beginnings of the University of Cebu when it started as the Cebu College of Commerce — with an enrollment of about a thousand students — to what it has become today with a student population of approximately 70,000 in five campuses. His story is definitely a success story fueled by grit, determination and hard work in addition to a kind, compassionate and generous heart. No doubt, Atty. Augusto W. Go is an example of an outstanding Cebuano who also has luck on his side.

Red was the color of the night with the elegantly dressed mother-daughter tandem of Elizabeth and Candice on the frontline. Glamorous with an infectious sense of humor, Beth charmed the assemblage with anecdotes of Gus and his peculiar ways. Devoted and brainy daughter Candice (who is a chip off Gus’ block) lovingly oversaw the production of the night’s video presentation on her Dad’s journey to success.

Respected names from the Chinese community, dear relatives, old time friends, colleagues in different civic and religious organizations were all there to share in the celebration. He surprised his guests when he beautifully sang his favorite song “I Believe” along with guest singers Jun Polistico, Mitch Valdes and Celeste Legaspi.

Still sharp and ever the young at heart, Gus showed to one and all that at 90 he lives life with a song in his heart!

