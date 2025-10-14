Neri: People

Cebu

CORONEL FAMILY. Seated are Topper and Evelyn with daughters Dottie (Lomboy) and Gretchen. At the back are Consul Lomboy, Amanda, Julia and Samantha.
For this year’s family vacation, Metro Manila-based retired banker Topper Coronel and wife Evelyn (Neri) decided to come to Cebu, her hometown. With daughters Gretchen and Dottie along with hubby Consul Lomboy and their teenage girls Amanda, Julia and Samantha, they reacquainted themselves with favorite places and discovered new ones. Visiting relatives was one of the highlights of their trip.

TAMBULI TEAM. Director of Sales & Marketing Tess Catipay, Finance Controller Hans Tan, MarCom exec Bea Samantha and GM Eya Shrimski. Right photo shows the winning Puto Maya and its creators Cherelyn Reomalos and Rosemarie Inot.
FRANCO LADIES. Spain-resident Tita Franco Juete (standing) with sister Lucy Franco Garcia (seated right) and niece Sari Franco Garcia.
Angelita “Baby” Dy, the grand dame of Grand Hope Travel always gathers her industry colleagues and close friends for lunch on her birthday. Once again she chose Lai Seafood Restaurant across IT Park as the venue. It was a hearty lauriat accompanied by interesting exchange of ideas and lots of laughter!

Tita Franco Juete makes it a point to come to dear old Cebu at least once a year from her beautiful home in Madrid, Spain. It’s her way of getting a feel of the place where she was born and bred, and touch base with family and friends. Tita is here once again lugging a load of Spanish goodies as pasalubongs for those near and dear to her.

BIRTHDAY GIRL. Angelita “Baby” Dy and husband Nelson Dy. Right photo shows Baby with her lunch guests.
The management and culinary team of Tambuli Seaside Resort are jubilant after winning in several categories during the recently concluded Cebu Goes Culinary 2025. GM Eya Shrimski, DOSM Tess Catipay and Financial Controller Hans Tan were all smiles as they presented to media friends the resort’s winning entries.

CORONEL FAMILY. Seated are Topper and Evelyn with daughters Dottie (Lomboy) and Gretchen. At the back are Consul Lomboy, Amanda, Julia and Samantha.
Tambuli’s Puto Maya (both the traditional and modern versions) got the Gold award in the Kakanin category, thanks to Chefs Cherelyn Reomalos and Rosemarie Inot. Its Saulog drink created by mixologist Samuel Tadem won Silver, while the Kinilaw and Puso entries won Bronze.

