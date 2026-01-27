Neri: People

After the ceremony a lunch reception for family and close friends followed at Hai Shin Lou of Marco Polo Plaza.

***

On the eve of her birthday, Ann Momongan hosted dinner for a small group of friends at Etta’s in Mandani Bay. Helping out in host duties were devoted husband Doc Manuel, daughter Hannah and son Anthony. The next day she walked into a surprise birthday celebration at her A&M Travel office thanks to her thoughtful staff, and appreciative airline and travel industry friends.

***

Recent Cebu visitors

From icy Nebraska to sizzling Cebu came Lucy Pono Fulton and her only daughter Lindsey with her family — husband Tom Hall and daughters Cecilia and Juliana. Lucy wanted them to experience the holiday season here in our country. Christmas in the Philippines was definitely a novel experience and a wonderful interlude for them.

***

Dr. Luciano Valdez and wife Vicky (Neri) chose to spend their vacation here in our Queen City to escape the chilly weather in Chicago. Not only was it reunion time with Vicky’s family, it was also the perfect chance for them to see the progress in Cebu since they were here a decade or so ago.

***

A visit to the old hometown is always a welcome break for Melinda Ayo Dela Paz who now lives in Alabang. When husband Pi came to Cebu for a conference, of course, she had to come too, tagging along eldest daughter Rowena Espiritu. Highlight of the visit was the lunch reunion organized by her STC high school classmates at NUSTAR’s Xin Tian Di which extended into a leisurely merienda at Cafe Laguna.

***

Celebrated stage director Benjie Diola who used to be based in Guam is back in town to direct the musical “The King and I” set for Jan. 30-31, 2026 at the CIC auditorium. Presented by the Colegio Dela Inmaculada Concepcion Inc. in coordination with the CIC Alumni Association, the production aims to raise funds to support the projects of the school’s Community Engagement Program and for the rebuilding of the St. Louise de Marillac College of Bogo.