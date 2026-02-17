Neri: People

****

Aaron Que, son of Allan and Lilibeth Que, and Emerie Ong, daughter of Ruben and Erlinda Ong, were united in matrimony during afternoon rites at JPark Island Resort and Waterpark. The merrymaking began with cocktails and went on to dinner and then an after-dinner party way after the stars were all out.

****

After her restaurant Abaseria was included in the Michelin Bib Gourmand list, Lalay Lava is busier than ever. Very hands-on, she personally buys the ingredients used in her hand-me-down family recipes. No, she never had formal training in the kitchen but learned from experience. Yes, her mother and grandmother were excellent cooks.

****

Cebuano businessman Robert Go is now the national president of the JCI Senate Philippines. He was formally inducted during the Jaycees 58th National Convention and Joint Induction and Turnover Ceremonies held at Seda Ayala Center Cebu. More than 200 delegates and guests were present at the gathering which underscored leadership transition, fellowship and the organization’s commitment to nation-building.

****

Recent visitors from the land of milk and honey….

Dr. Emmanuel and Dr. Zenda (Garcia) Lat are in town once again from their home in New Jersey on their way to a medical mission in Antique. This is an annual ritual for the doctor couple who join the yearly charity program to different places in the country. This time around they are also attending important family milestones.

****

Dr. Joselito “Jojo” Ouano and vivacious wife Vivian with son Justin and Jojo’s Mom Corazon flew in from New York to have a look-see at the developments in the old hometown. Mom Azon loved what she saw and has decided to stay. Giving them a warm welcome were dear friends, University of Cebu big boss Atty. Augusto Go and lovely wife Beth who treated them to a Spanish dinner at the Michelin-selected Socarrat.

****

Greg and Agnes Huettel with daughter Alli came for a visit to reconnect with old friends. They were Cebu residents for a long time but are now based in Texas. Needless to say they were feted left and right and had a great vacation!

****

Bristol, United Kingdom, is home to Capiz-born Ogie Placido but he makes it a point to visit his native land regularly. This year he decided to make the rounds of the different interesting places in our country. But of course Cebu, where he has many friends, was one of his memorable stops.