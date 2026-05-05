Neri: People

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Crystal Neri chose Abaseria (listed as a Michelin Bib Gourmand restaurant) for her birthday dinner. Lalay Lava, the resto’s Queen Bee prepared a specially curated dinner for Crystal’s group of lady golfers along with their husbands and some friends. A lovely bonding session over a delectable Michelin-rated dinner!

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It was also a dinner celebration for RMA News’ founder Robby Alugar on his birthday. Venue was the breezy rooftop of Lex Hotel where relatives and friends gathered for a hearty barbecue dinner under a starlit sky with a panoramic view of the city lights.

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Recent visitors to our Queen City… Dr. Jose “ Bebe” Barba came for an extended vacation from his elegant home in New Jersey. He made it a point to be in town for Holy Week so he could once again witness the traditional Filipino Holy Week rituals at the Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral.

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Cherrie Duterte Gross chose to come to the land of her birth instead of sitting it out in her home in wintry Germany. Her daughter Annette joined her for a few weeks but Cherrie stayed for more than a month. Lunches and dinners, shopping sprees and outings filled her days here. It was a brief stopover here for Tina Oliquino and her husband Jim O’Brien to meet with dear friend, Cherrie. They flew in from Hongkong on their way to attend the fiesta celebration in Tina’s hometown in Leyte. Now everybody is back in their respective homes.