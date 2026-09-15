Cebu

Neri: People

PROC NATIONAL DAY. Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Zhen, flanked by Secretary and Mrs. Philip Lo of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, during the celebration of the PROC National Day and farewell dinner in her honor.
PROC NATIONAL DAY. Consul General of the People’s Republic of China Zhang Zhen, flanked by Secretary and Mrs. Philip Lo of the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas, during the celebration of the PROC National Day and farewell dinner in her honor.
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PROC Consul General Zhang Zhen was on center stage at the reception in celebration of the National Day of the People’s Republic of China (PROC) and, at the same time, a farewell gathering in her honor. The venue was the Eight Convention Center at APM Prime in Mabolo. It was an evening that brought together past and present government officials, business and civic leaders, members of the diplomatic corps and the Chinese-Filipino community. It was a celebration of the friendship between the two countries as well as a fond farewell to Consul General Zhang Zhen, who has been very active in promoting friendship, cooperation and interaction between our two countries.

AWARDEE. Cebuano artist Darby Alcoseba with his winning entry, “The New Renaissance,” which placed second in the Figurative Art category of the 9th Biennale di Chianciano in Tuscany, Italy.
AWARDEE. Cebuano artist Darby Alcoseba with his winning entry, “The New Renaissance,” which placed second in the Figurative Art category of the 9th Biennale di Chianciano in Tuscany, Italy.
MICE ALLIANCE LEADERS. President Cleofe Albiso and VP-Internal Affairs Josef Chiongbian of the Cebu Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions Alliance.
MICE ALLIANCE LEADERS. President Cleofe Albiso and VP-Internal Affairs Josef Chiongbian of the Cebu Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions Alliance.
BOOK AUTHOR. Gavin Sanson Bagares signs a copy of his book, “Out of Parian,” for Jules Yu during the Handurawan event at NUSTAR.
BOOK AUTHOR. Gavin Sanson Bagares signs a copy of his book, “Out of Parian,” for Jules Yu during the Handurawan event at NUSTAR.
BIRTHDAY DINNER. During the birthday celebration of Carlitos Agustines shown here with the ladies, Helen Lopez, Lelah and Tina Unchuan (standing). Seated are Terry Manguerra and Chinggay Utzurrum. Right photo shows Carlitos (3rd from left) with (from left) Kiting Moro, VM Tommy Osmeña, Ferdie Jakosalem, Ferdie Fernandez and Tina Leyson. Seated are Henie Jakosalem, Susan Rodriguez, Monina Villanueva and Gabby Leyson.
BIRTHDAY DINNER. During the birthday celebration of Carlitos Agustines shown here with the ladies, Helen Lopez, Lelah and Tina Unchuan (standing). Seated are Terry Manguerra and Chinggay Utzurrum. Right photo shows Carlitos (3rd from left) with (from left) Kiting Moro, VM Tommy Osmeña, Ferdie Jakosalem, Ferdie Fernandez and Tina Leyson. Seated are Henie Jakosalem, Susan Rodriguez, Monina Villanueva and Gabby Leyson.

Good luck and keep well always, my friend!

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Congratulations to Cebuano artist Darby Vincent Alcoseba, who has been awarded second place for his painting “The New Renaissance” in the Figurative Art category at the 9th Biennale di Chianciano in Tuscany, Italy. It was a proud day for Darby, who competed with master artists from 28 countries. He expressed his thanks to the international jury, the Museo d’Arte di Chianciano Terme and all who supported his artistic journey. Most important of all, he declared that his award isn’t his alone but belongs to the entire Filipino art community.

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Jubilant faces at Philtex 2026 (Philippine Travel Exchange) at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Manila were Cebu Mice Alliance president Cleofe Albiso (managing director of Megaworld’s Hotel & Resorts) and VP-Internal Affairs Josef Chiongbian (GM of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown). As the top officials of the organization, they felt so happy and proud that our beloved Cebu has been chosen as the venue of Micecon 2027 (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions). The event is expected to see trade delegates, industry leaders, international buyers and event planners in attendance.

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Gavin Sanson Bagares hugged the limelight on the second day of “Handurawan,” the three-day event at NUSTAR last month in celebration of Cebu City’s Art and History Month. The highlight of the afternoon affair was the reading of excerpts from his book “Out of Parian.” History and heritage advocate Gavin has written a book that makes for a “compelling journey into Cebu’s historic district through stories that preserve our heritage and identity.” “Out of Parian” was sold out that day, with Gavin kept busy signing each and every copy.

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Carlitos Agustines always celebrates his birthday with a dinner party bringing together relatives and dear friends. His favorite venue is the Agustines hilltop pavilion up Maria Luisa hills. Last month’s birthday bash, his 85th, was another one of those easy, breezy and relaxing evenings of reminiscing, catching up and celebrating life!

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