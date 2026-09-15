Neri: People

Good luck and keep well always, my friend!

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Congratulations to Cebuano artist Darby Vincent Alcoseba, who has been awarded second place for his painting “The New Renaissance” in the Figurative Art category at the 9th Biennale di Chianciano in Tuscany, Italy. It was a proud day for Darby, who competed with master artists from 28 countries. He expressed his thanks to the international jury, the Museo d’Arte di Chianciano Terme and all who supported his artistic journey. Most important of all, he declared that his award isn’t his alone but belongs to the entire Filipino art community.

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Jubilant faces at Philtex 2026 (Philippine Travel Exchange) at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Manila were Cebu Mice Alliance president Cleofe Albiso (managing director of Megaworld’s Hotel & Resorts) and VP-Internal Affairs Josef Chiongbian (GM of Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown). As the top officials of the organization, they felt so happy and proud that our beloved Cebu has been chosen as the venue of Micecon 2027 (Meetings, Incentives, Conventions and Exhibitions). The event is expected to see trade delegates, industry leaders, international buyers and event planners in attendance.

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Gavin Sanson Bagares hugged the limelight on the second day of “Handurawan,” the three-day event at NUSTAR last month in celebration of Cebu City’s Art and History Month. The highlight of the afternoon affair was the reading of excerpts from his book “Out of Parian.” History and heritage advocate Gavin has written a book that makes for a “compelling journey into Cebu’s historic district through stories that preserve our heritage and identity.” “Out of Parian” was sold out that day, with Gavin kept busy signing each and every copy.

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Carlitos Agustines always celebrates his birthday with a dinner party bringing together relatives and dear friends. His favorite venue is the Agustines hilltop pavilion up Maria Luisa hills. Last month’s birthday bash, his 85th, was another one of those easy, breezy and relaxing evenings of reminiscing, catching up and celebrating life!