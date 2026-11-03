Neri: People

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Fresh from the Marriott Worldwide Business Council’s Conference in Maryland, USA, Dottie Viajar Wurgler, multi-property general manager (Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and Fairfield by Marriott), happily shared that the Marriott Worldwide Business Council Philippines was awarded the prestigious 2025 Overall Achievement Award in recognition of its outstanding performance, community engagement and significant contributions to disaster response and humanitarian initiatives across the Philippines. She received the award on behalf of the Business Council Philippines. By the way, Marriott International will celebrate 100 years of hospitality in May 2027.

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And speaking of awards, three Cebuanos made it to The Outstanding Filipino Awards (TOFA) 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. They are neurosurgeon Dr. Philip Aldana, son of the late, well-known Cebuano surgeon Dr. Benigno Aldana; Demee Mahinay Koch, who owns a skincare company in Europe; and Vincent Gotti, a popular fashion and editorial photographer for California’s Business Concepts magazine. TOFA is an annual global event recognizing Filipino achievers worldwide.

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Savoy Hotel GM Josef Chiongbian will have his hands full next year as he takes on the duties of overall chairman of Cebu Business Month 2027 of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He comes well-prepared because he is no stranger to challenges and hard work, with almost 20 years of experience in the hospitality industry, including hotel operations, events management, sales and marketing. He presently serves as chairman of CCCI’s Tourism Committee 2026 and is also VP-Internal Affairs of the Cebu MICE Alliance.

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Over in London, Filipino pastry chef Gerard Apurado has been named a finalist in the Hospitality Category of the UK’s Forty Under 40 Awards 2026. The award is one of the country’s prestigious recognitions for rising professionals under the age of 40. The winners will be announced on November 8.

Before moving to London, Gerard worked for a decade here in Cebu at Plantation Bay Resort & Spa as head pastry chef. He is now the head pastry chef of Napa Mayfair, a luxury patisserie in the heart of Mayfair, but his culinary identity remains rooted in Filipino tradition. He has also built a growing public presence under his personal brand, @chefgerardlondon, producing chef-led food content and collaborating with several London restaurants on their own content. He holds a degree in Hospitality Management and is the author of “Baking Made Simple.”

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Congratulations are in order for Cinbeth Enriquez Orellano and Rogelio “Ojing” Alayre, founders of the Knapsack Dancers, a dance group that had its beginnings 33 years ago. They celebrated the anniversary with the Knapsack Anniversary Concert 2026 and Camp Recital at G Mall. The original group, known as the Knapsack Dancers, has since expanded into Knapsack Productions, now on its 18th year, and the Knapsack Dance Studio, established seven years ago. More power to Cinbeth and Ojing!

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Marget Villarica of Destination Specialists gathered friends at Amato Cafe for some travel talk. The focus was on the 2027 itineraries of Insight Vacations. Oh yes, they are all exciting, with promises of amazing experiences. A fun-filled afternoon among friends!