Neri: People

Matteo Guidicelli was about 12 or 13 years old when he was into go-kart racing. My late son, Jed, was his mentor so he came to our house quite often. Fast forward to today, my son is no longer around; Matteo has left the car racing circuit, has entered show biz and has made his mark in the industry. It was such a pleasant surprise to get an invitation from his parents, Gianluca and Glenna, to watch the red carpet premiere showing of his latest film “Pedro Penduko,” a very interesting Filipino folk lore. So nice to see and talk to Matteo again that night. From racing to acting is a big leap but Matteo has done it with flying colors! All the best, Matteo!

***

Lunch with amiable couple Benny and Tet Que of Golden Prince Hotel was a breezy affair at the hotel’s Le’Mon restaurant. It was a post- Christmas gathering of friends and an opportune time for their favorite nephew, Aaron Que, to update us on his pet project — the cacao/chocolate industry. As a mover of the Philippine Chocolate Company, he is eager to introduce different chocolate-based goodies which will be available at the hotel’s pasalubong store. After the buffet lunch Golden Prince president Benny presented to us the top guns in the hotel kitchen — executive sous chef Rene Amahan and pastry chef Danilo Barrios.

***

NuSTAR’s chief operating officer Alan Teo played host at a Media Thanksgiving Party dubbed “Unveiling Brilliance” at NuSTAR’s Axis Entertainment and Sports Bar. It was also an occasion for him and his team to announce more exciting developments in the complex.

Stars of the night were the winners of the best attire — Mitchelle Palaubsanon in a glittering blue and silver gown and debonair Doyzkie Buenaviaje in a blue get-up. Raffle prizes added to the excitement at the party.

***

It took Lucy Pono Fulton more than three decades to visit the dear old hometown again (first visit was in the early ‘80s) after she settled down in Nebraska with her late husband, Bob Fulton. With her were son Fr. Justin and grandchildren Bede and Bernadette. It was a thrill for the three first-timers in Cebu to experience the Filipino way of life including island hopping, swimming in the pristine beaches of Bantayan island, eating Filipino food, and more. However, for Lucy, the best part of her visit was seeing her son, Fr. Justin, officiate at a mass at the Basilica Minore del Sto. Niño. It was a dream-come-true for Sto. Niño devotee Lucy.

***

Brand new lawyer, Julius Pierre “Pio” Neri, was honoree at a celebration dinner hosted by his proud and happy parents, Mactan-Cebu International Airport general manager Jayjay and Lotlot Neri at the Molave Hall of Cebu Country Club. Pio is now part of the J. Neri and Associates Law Firm founded by grandpa, lawyer Julius Z. Neri. He is the newest addition to the lawyers in the family who number almost a dozen starting with great grandpa, the late Jesus Garcia Sr.; great grandma, the late Paz Z. Neri; and Garcia and Neri uncles.